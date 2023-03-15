Vocational Education and Training Market is Projected to Hit USD 1570.10 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022-2028; Rising Demand for Skilled and Trained Workforce in Various Industries to Push Market Growth

Westford USA, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific region is poised to attain a higher growth rate in the vocational education and training market , followed closely by North America. Such swift growth can be attributed to various factors, such as the rapid advancement of technology, the increasing adoption of AI-based education, and the ease of access to technical and vocational education. Furthermore, as businesses expand and new industries emerge, the need for skilled workers with the necessary technical and vocational training has become increasingly important. In addition, many countries have implemented policies and initiatives that promote vocational education and training, making it more accessible to learners.

As per SkyQuest's global research, the education & learning analytics market is projected to exceed USD 78.22 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 17.17%. This impressive growth rate is expected to impact the vocational education and training market positively. By analyzing data on student performance and preferences, educators can tailor their teaching methods to the individual needs of their students.

Browse in-depth TOC on the "Vocational Education and Training Market"

Vocational Education and Training (VET) education focuses on providing individuals with practical skills and knowledge required for specific occupations. This type of education is often referred to as vocational training, technical education, or career and technical education (CTE). VET also provides a flexible learning environment, with courses available in various formats, including online, in-person, or blended delivery.

Prominent Players in Vocational Education and Training Market

Cegos Group

Adobe Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Blackboard Inc.

City & Guild Group

Articulate Global LLC.

Lumesse Limited

The Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Microsoft Corporation

Public Segment to Exhibit Significant Growth as a Result of Increasing Government Funding for Public VET Institutions

The vocational education and training market experienced significant growth in the public segment during 2021. This trend is expected to continue, with even higher growth rates anticipated from 2022 to 2028. The need for skilled workers in various industries drives the increasing demand for vocational education and training. In addition, the public sector has recognized the importance of providing high-quality vocational education and training programs to meet the labor market's needs and support economic growth. As a result, governments and public institutions have been investing heavily in vocational education and training programs. These programs are designed to provide students with practical skills and hands-on experience in specific trades or industries.

In recent years, the Asia Pacific region has shown remarkable growth and success in the vocational education and training market. In 2021, this trend continued as the region dominated the global VET market with its innovative approaches and quality training programs. According to industry experts, this winning streak is set to continue, and the region is projected to maintain its leadership in the VET market until 2028. In addition, governments in the region have recognized the importance of investing in human capital development to boost economic growth and ensure a sustainable future. As a result, they have implemented policies and programs to increase access to vocational education and training opportunities for all.

Male Segment to Attain Strong Growth Rate owing to Increasing Awareness Regarding the Key Role of Skill-Based Education

The vocational education and training market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, with the male segment dominating the market in revenue share in 2021. The growing trend is expected to continue, as the male segment is projected to surpass its current growth rate from 2022 to 2028. This growth in the market can be attributed to several factors, including an increasing demand for skilled workers in various industries and a growing emphasis on career-focused education. As a result, vocational education and training programs are becoming increasingly popular among male and female students seeking to acquire the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the workforce.

North America's vocational education and training market has been experiencing a significant growth rate, with a higher CAGR in 2021. This trend is expected to continue through 2028. This growth reflects North America's increasing demand for vocational education and training programs. In addition, as the economy continues to grow and evolve, the need for workers with specialized skills and knowledge will only increase.

SkyQuest, a leading market research firm, has recently published an in-depth report on the vocational education and training market. The report comprehensively analyzes the market and its competitive landscape, providing valuable insights to stakeholders looking to make informed decisions in the industry. It also delves into the market's competitive landscape, providing a thorough analysis of key players and their respective market shares, product portfolios, revenues, and recent developments.

Key Developments in Vocational Education and Training Market

Kadin, a leading organization that promotes and protects the interests of Indonesian businesses, has partnered with several local universities to improve vocational education in the country. The partnership aims to equip learners with the necessary skills and knowledge to succeed in the workforce and contribute to the growth of the Indonesian economy. Through these partnerships, Kadin and the universities will collaborate to develop and implement vocational education programs that align with the needs of local businesses.

NSDCI and Pearson have teamed up to help improve workforce skills through various initiatives. The partnership between the two entities aims to enhance individuals' abilities to meet the demands of the rapidly changing job market. Through their collaboration, NSDCI and Pearson will work towards developing programs and courses designed to meet the specific needs of different industries. These initiatives will help equip individuals with the skills required to succeed in the current job market and beyond.

Key Questions Answered in Vocational Education and Training Market Report

What are the specific factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the global market, and how much impact will they have during the forecast period?

What are the primary trends driving the growth of the global market, and how are they expected to shape its future development?

How do the market dynamics differ across various regions, and what factors influence these differences in growth?

What growth opportunities and challenges will the global market likely face in the coming years, and how can industry players capitalize on them?

