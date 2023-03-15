Global Online Gambling Market Report 2023: Major Players Include 888 Holdings, Bet365, Betsson, William Hill and VGC Holdings

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Gambling Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global online gambling market will grow from $81.08 billion in 2022 to $88.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The online gambling market is expected to grow to $125.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Major players in the online gambling market are 888 Holdings PLC, Bet365 Group Ltd., Betsson AB, William Hill PLC, VGC Holdings PLC, Kindred Group PLC, Sky Betting & Gaming, Stars Group Inc., Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC, Paddy Power Betfair PLC.



The online gambling betting market includes revenues earned by entities operating facilities that provide services such as online betting (digital table games and sports bets). The online gambling market comprises revenue generated by remote gaming activities using the internet and desktop and mobile devices.

The market includes gambling establishments developing online sports betting, casino, bingo, lotteries, and poker games, among others. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Online Gambling is the use of the internet for the act of wagering money or something of value on an event with an uncertain outcome that is not under the gambler's control, with the intent of winning something else of value, often money.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the online gambling market in 2022. Eastern Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the online gambling market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The main game types of online gambling are betting, casinos, lottery, poker, online bingo, and others. A lottery is a type of gambling in which numbers are drawn at random for a prize. The games are played on various devices such as desktops, mobiles, and others. The different components include software and services.



The increasing adoption of smartphones with the improved internet accessibility is driving the online gambling market. Globally, the average use of mobile devices compared to desktop computers or laptops is significantly greater. In most countries, mobile users account for about 80% of all users in the online gambling industry. According to a study published by the Gambling Commission, in 2020, the most common method of accessing online gambling remained mobile phones, particularly among younger people.

Similarly, according to the European Online Gambling Edition by EGBA, in 2021, online gambling revenue is expected to reach €36.4 billion (41.7% of total gambling) gross gaming revenue in Europe, an increase of 19% compared to 2020. According to Cisco company annual report, globally, the total number of Internet users is projected to grow to 5.3 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 6 percent, and smartphones will grow at a 7% CAGR. This, in turn, is expected to drive the online gambling market.



Online gambling laws vary wildly from one region to other. Most countries have local laws that deal with relevant legal and regulatory issues. Countries such as the USA, have much more complex gambling regulatory processes. Moreover, in countries like India, gambling is under strict control.

With each country enacting different gambling laws, it's tough to be familiar with them all. Nevertheless, all gambling sites should be compliant with any laws that they are subject to, to ensure gambling sites are operated lawfully, ethically, and are safe. The established and reputable licensing authorities impose a strict code of conduct on the licensees, who have to adhere to the necessary regulations if they are to maintain their licenses. The strict and varying laws across the countries are likely to challenge the market growth.



Technologies such as Blockchain, IoT, and VR are changing everything in every field including online gambling. Virtual Reality and VR Headsets have gained a lot of popularity in recent years and are a revolutionary addition to the world of online gambling. With VR, one can enter a virtual casino and play all the games without having to travel.

However, fraud and cheating were majorly concerning the users of online gambling. A lot of online casinos and online gambling sites have been accused of not being transparent and hiding their internal workings and the methods for their dealings. These concerns can be addressed using blockchain technology.

With blockchain technology, everyone will be able to see exactly what is going on behind the scenes. Games such as SlotsMillion, Casino VR Poker, and The Gear that are played through VR are engaging customers and shaping the online gambling industry.



In May 2022, MGM Resorts International acquired gaming and online sports betting company, LeoVegas for $604 million. Following the acquisition of LeoVegas, MGM Resorts International would create a scaled global online gaming business. MGM Resorts International is a Sweden-based online gambling company offering video poker, table games, progressive jackpots, video slots, and live betting services through its online casinos and sportsbooks.



The countries covered in the online gambling market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $88.65 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $125.6 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Online Gambling Market Characteristics



3. Online Gambling Market Trends And Strategies



4. Online Gambling Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Online Gambling Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Online Gambling Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Online Gambling Market



5. Online Gambling Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Online Gambling Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Online Gambling Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Online Gambling Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Online Gambling Market, Segmentation By Game Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Betting

Casino

Lottery

Poker

Online Bingo

Other Games

6.2. Global Online Gambling Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Desktop

Mobile

Other Devices

6.3. Global Online Gambling Market, Segmentation By Component, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Software

Services

7. Online Gambling Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Online Gambling Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Online Gambling Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

