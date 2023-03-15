Annual General Meeting 2023 – GN Store Nord A/S

Today, GN Store Nord A/S held its Annual General Meeting. The Annual General Meeting was held in accordance with the agenda announced on February 20, 2023, as set out below, except for the Board of Directors’ proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to increase the share capital with pre-emptive rights (proposal 9.a), which had been withdrawn, cf. company announcement no. 14 of March 14, 2023.

The report by the Board of Directors was noted by the general meeting. The Annual Report 2022 and the proposal on distribution of annual profits, including no distribution of dividends, were approved, and discharge was granted to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

The general meeting approved the remuneration to the Board of Directors for 2023. The Remuneration Report did not carry a majority of votes in the advisory vote.

Jukka Pekka Pertola, Hélène Barnekow, Montserrat Maresch Pascual, Ronica Wang, and Anette Weber were re-elected to the Board of Directors by the general meeting. Klaus Holse was elected as new member of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor for the company.

The general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposals to renew the standard authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights and remove articles 5.3, 5.4, 5.5 and 5.6 from the Articles of Association. Moreover, the general meeting approved the proposal to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares. Finally, the general meeting approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy.

At the constituting board meeting held after the Annual General Meeting, Jukka Pekka Pertola was elected chair of the Board of Directors, and Klaus Holse was elected deputy chair of the Board of Directors.

Agenda for the Annual General Meeting: 1. Report by the Board of Directors on the activities of the company during the past year 2. Submission of the audited Annual Report for approval 3. Resolution of discharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management 4. Decision on application of profits or covering of losses in accordance with the approved Annual Report 5. Presentation of and advisory vote regarding the Remuneration Report 6. Approval of remuneration to the Board of Directors for the current financial year 7. Election of members to the Board of Directors 8. Election of a state-authorized public accountant to serve until the company’s next Annual General Meeting 9. Proposals from the Board of Directors 9.a. Withdrawn, cf. company announcement no. 14 of March 14, 2023 9.b. Proposal from the Board of Directors to renew the standard authorization to the Board of Directors to increase the share capital without pre-emptive rights (article 5.2 of the Articles of Association) 9.c. Proposal from the Board of Directors to remove articles 5.3, 5.4, 5.5 and 5.6 from the company’s Articles of Association 9.d. Proposal from the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to acquire treasury shares 9.e. Proposal from the Board of Directors to amend the Remuneration Policy 10. Proposals from shareholders 11. Any other business

