Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. TNF inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-integrin segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)
- 4SC AG
- Abbott Nutrition
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Ablynx NV
- Active Biotech AB
- Alfasigma S.p.A.
- Allergan PLC
- Amgen, Inc.
- Astellas Pharma, Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Athersys, Inc.
- Atlantic Healthcare plc
- Avaxia Biologics, Inc.
- Biosafe Systems, LLC
- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH
- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
- Celgene Corporation
- Celltrion, Inc.
- Cipla Ltd.
- Coherus Biosciences, Inc.
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV
- Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH
- EA Pharma Co., Ltd.
- Eddingpharm
- EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Galapagos NV
- Giaconda Ltd.
- Google LLC
- Immunic, Inc.
- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Janssen Biotech, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- LG Sciences
- Lupin Ltd.
- Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Mylan Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.
- Neovacs SA
- Nogra Pharma Limited
- NovaMedica LLC
- Novartis International AG
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- PAR Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.
- PendoPharm, Inc.
- Perrigo Company PLC
- Pfenex, Inc.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Pharmascience Inc.
- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.
- Qu Biologics Inc.
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd.
- Reliance Life Sciences
- Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Sandoz International GmbH
- Sanofi
- Sequella, Inc.
- Soligenix, Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- UCB SA
- Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TNF
inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for TNF inhibitors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for TNF inhibitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Anti-integrin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Anti-integrin by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Anti-integrin by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Corticosteroids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Corticosteroids by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Corticosteroids by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aminosalicylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Aminosalicylates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Aminosalicylates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IL
inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for IL inhibitors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for IL inhibitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for JAK
inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for JAK inhibitors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for JAK inhibitors by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crohn`s Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Crohn`s Disease by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Crohn`s Disease by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ulcerative Colitis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ulcerative Colitis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Ulcerative Colitis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Injectable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Injectable by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Injectable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oral
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospital Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Online Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Online Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Pharmacy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -
TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,
Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,
Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL
inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,
Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK
inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative
Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of
Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and
Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,
Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -
TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,
Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,
Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL
inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,
Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK
inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative
Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of
Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and
Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,
Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -
TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,
Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,
Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL
inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,
Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK
inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative
Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of
Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and
Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,
Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -
TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,
Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,
Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL
inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,
Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK
inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative
Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of
Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and
Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,
Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -
TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,
Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,
Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL
inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,
Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK
inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and
Ulcerative Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of
Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Injectable and Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution
Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online
Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital
Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy
and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -
TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,
Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug
Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,
Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL
inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,
Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK
inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s
Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and
Ulcerative Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of
Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 117: France Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel
