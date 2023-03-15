New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051219/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.4% over the period 2022-2030. TNF inhibitors, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anti-integrin segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)

- 4SC AG

- Abbott Nutrition

- AbbVie, Inc.

- Ablynx NV

- Active Biotech AB

- Alfasigma S.p.A.

- Allergan PLC

- Allergan PLC

- Amgen, Inc.

- Astellas Pharma, Inc.

- AstraZeneca PLC

- Athersys, Inc.

- Atlantic Healthcare plc

- Avaxia Biologics, Inc.

- Biosafe Systems, LLC

- Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

- Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

- Celgene Corporation

- Celltrion, Inc.

- Cipla Ltd.

- Coherus Biosciences, Inc.

- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals NV

- Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH

- EA Pharma Co., Ltd.

- Eddingpharm

- EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

- Galapagos NV

- Giaconda Ltd.

- Google LLC

- Immunic, Inc.

- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB

- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Janssen Biotech, Inc.

- Johnson & Johnson

- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- LG Sciences

- Lupin Ltd.

- Mochida Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Mylan Pharmaceutical Pvt. Ltd.

- Neovacs SA

- Nogra Pharma Limited

- NovaMedica LLC

- Novartis International AG

- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

- Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- PAR Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc.

- PendoPharm, Inc.

- Perrigo Company PLC

- Pfenex, Inc.

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Pharmascience Inc.

- Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

- Qu Biologics Inc.

- Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

- RedHill Biopharma Ltd.

- Reliance Life Sciences

- Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

- Sandoz International GmbH

- Sanofi

- Sequella, Inc.

- Soligenix, Inc.

- Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

- Toray Industries, Inc.

- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- UCB SA

- Zeria Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051219/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for TNF

inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for TNF inhibitors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for TNF inhibitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Anti-integrin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Anti-integrin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Anti-integrin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Corticosteroids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Corticosteroids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Corticosteroids by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aminosalicylates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Aminosalicylates by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Aminosalicylates by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IL

inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for IL inhibitors by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for IL inhibitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for JAK

inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for JAK inhibitors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for JAK inhibitors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Drug Classes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Drug Classes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Drug Classes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Crohn`s Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Crohn`s Disease by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Crohn`s Disease by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ulcerative Colitis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Ulcerative Colitis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Ulcerative Colitis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Injectable by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Injectable by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Injectable by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oral

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Oral by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Oral by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hospital Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Hospital Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospital Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Retail Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Pharmacy by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for Online Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Pharmacy by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 46: World Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014

through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -

TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,

Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug

Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,

Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL

inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,

Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK

inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s

Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative

Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of

Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and

Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution

Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online

Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: USA Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: USA 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -

TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,

Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug

Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,

Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL

inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,

Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK

inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s

Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative

Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of

Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and

Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution

Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online

Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -

TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,

Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug

Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,

Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL

inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,

Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK

inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s

Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative

Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of

Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and

Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution

Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online

Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -

TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,

Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug

Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,

Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL

inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,

Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK

inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s

Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative

Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of

Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 90: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration - Injectable and

Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution

Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online

Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: China Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacy,

Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -

TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,

Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug

Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel Disease

(IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,

Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL

inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,

Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK

inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s

Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and

Ulcerative Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of

Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -

Injectable and Oral Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of Administration -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Injectable and Oral for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution

Channel - Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online

Pharmacy - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Europe Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Hospital

Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Online Pharmacy Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy

and Online Pharmacy for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class -

TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids,

Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug

Classes - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: France Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - TNF inhibitors,

Anti-integrin, Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL

inhibitors, JAK inhibitors and Other Drug Classes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Drug Class - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for TNF inhibitors, Anti-integrin,

Corticosteroids, Aminosalicylates, IL inhibitors, JAK

inhibitors and Other Drug Classes for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s

Disease and Ulcerative Colitis - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: France Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Crohn`s Disease and

Ulcerative Colitis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Inflammatory Bowel

Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Crohn`s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Therapeutics by Route Of

Administration - Injectable and Oral - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 117: France Historic Review for Inflammatory Bowel



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051219/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________