Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global H1N1 Vaccines Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for H1N1 Vaccines estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. Intramuscular, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Intranasal segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $588.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR



The H1N1 Vaccines market in the U.S. is estimated at US$588.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$734.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured)

- Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

- Baxter International, Inc.

- Cipla Ltd.

- GlaxoSmithKline PLC

- Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc.

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

- Pfizer, Inc.

- Sanofi

- Sinovac Biotech Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06051215/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

H1N1 Vaccines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intramuscular by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Intramuscular by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intranasal by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Intranasal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Conjugate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for Conjugate by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Attenuated Vaccines by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Attenuated Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Inactivated Vaccine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Inactivated Vaccine by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Toxoid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Toxoid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Vaccine Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 8-Year Perspective for Other Vaccine Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World H1N1 Vaccines Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 30: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: UK 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



SPAIN

Table 38: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Spain 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



RUSSIA

Table 40: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 41: Russia 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 42: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 43: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines,

Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the

Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 44: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 46: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 47: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



AUSTRALIA

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 48: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 49: Australia 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



INDIA

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 50: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: India 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 52: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 53: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 54: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines,

Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the

Years 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil,

Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for

Years 2023 & 2030



Table 58: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 59: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



ARGENTINA

Table 60: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 61: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



BRAZIL

Table 62: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Brazil 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



MEXICO

Table 64: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 65: Mexico 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 66: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 67: Rest of Latin America 8-Year Perspective for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines,

Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the

Years 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 68: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi

Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 70: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 71: Middle East 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



IRAN

Table 72: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 73: Iran 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



ISRAEL

Table 74: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Israel 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 76: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 77: Saudi Arabia 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 78: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 79: UAE 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 80: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal,

Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and

Other Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Middle East 8-Year Perspective for H1N1

Vaccines by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines,

Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the

Years 2023 & 2030



AFRICA

H1N1 Vaccines Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Africa for 2023 (E)

Table 82: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

H1N1 Vaccines by Type - Intramuscular, Intranasal, Conjugate,

Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccine, Toxoid and Other

Vaccine Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 83: Africa 8-Year Perspective for H1N1 Vaccines by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intramuscular,

Intranasal, Conjugate, Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated

Vaccine, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types for the Years 2023 &

2030



IV. COMPETITION

