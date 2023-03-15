Spectra Logic Launches New Intuitive Website for Customers Searching for Modern Data Management and Data Storage Solutions

BOULDER, Colorado, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that the company launched a new optimized website that offers enhanced navigation, more pertinent content and faster worldwide load speeds. The website seamlessly blends beauty and functionality for a sharpened user experience, including a responsive design that makes the website easy to use from smartphones, tablets and laptops. Customers looking for information on hybrid cloud storage, data management solutions, tape library systems and digital archive platforms will find high-quality material and assets, including customer case studies, whitepapers, blogs and other resources.

“Our team has worked diligently to boost the functionality and usability of the site, resulting in a faster, more streamlined experience for all users,” said Betsy Doughty, Spectra Logic vice president of corporate marketing. “We believe that our website will make it easier than ever for customers to engage with us and access the information they need, and we look forward to continuing to enrich our digital platform and offerings in the future.”

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a hybrid cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.

