Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Size to Reach USD 3.40 Billion by 2030: Large Patients with Gynaecological Disease Are Creating Strong Growth Opportunities, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the hysteroscopy procedures market will grow from USD 1.88 billion in 2022 and reach USD 3.40 billion by 2030. In just eight years, hysteroscopy procedures has moved from an uncertain, standalone niche use case to a fast-growing, high return on investment (ROI) application that is truly delivering value to users. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States, women are at threat of developing uterine cancers and the possibility increases with age. Similarly, uterine fibroids (leiomyomas or myomas) are females' most common harmless pelvic tumours.



Key Insight of Hysteroscopy Procedures Market



North America to account for largest market size during the forecast period



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the hysteroscopy procedures market. Key factors favouring the growth of the hysteroscopy procedures market in North America include the high usage of hysteroscopy procedures in North America is due to replacing old(traditional) methods with hysteroscopy and promoting office-based hysteroscopy techniques, which shows lucrative prospects for developing the market in the region. Furthermore, regulatory authorities' initiatives will also boost the need for hysteroscopy procedures. For example, in April 2018, the food and drug administration requested limitations on the distribution and sale of Essure, a device for female sterilization. The step was taken to ensures that all women have sufficient risk information to make firm decisions. Such directives will drive market growth in the region.



Flexible hysteroscopy segment accounted for the largest market share of 26% in 2022



The product type segment is divided into flexible hysteroscopes, forceps, rigid hysteroscopes, scissors. The flexible hysteroscopes segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 26% in 2022. Flexible hysteroscopy is accepted as a trustworthy tool for investigating abnormal uterine bleeding.



Hysteroscopy segment accounted for the largest market share of 29% in 2022



The application segment is divided into hysteroscopy, endometrial ablation, myomectomy, polypectomy, and others. The hysteroscopy segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 29% in 2022. The use of hysteroscopy became widespread in the 1980s with the expansion of better optics, lighting, and video cameras. Operative techniques for different intrauterine pathologic conditions persisted in being developed. Most notable among these may be the removal of submucous myomas using an enhanced urologic resectoscope.



Hospitals segment accounted for the largest market share of 36% in 2022



The end-user segment is divided into ambulatory surgical services, clinics, hospitals, and others. the hospitals segment dominated the market, with a market share of around 36% in 2022. Due to a favourably high inflow of patients for gynaecological processes in comparison to additional healthcare needs, hospitals can manage any emergencies that may occur during and after surgical procedures.



Report Scope & Segmentation:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.70 % 2030 Value Projection USD 3.40 Billion Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2019-2020 No. of Pages 230+ Segments Covered Product Type, Application, End User, Regions Hysteroscopy Procedures Market Growth Drivers Advancement in minimally invasive surgery

Advancement in market



In May 2020: OLYMPUS CORPORATION Signed an Entire Agreement with Uvision360 to Market Its LUMINELLE Dtx Hysteroscopy System In The United States.



Market Dynamics



Drivers: High rate of gynaecological related issues



The increasing rate of gynaecological disorders like menstrual disorders, ovarian cysts, uterine fibroids, and ovarian cancer has raised the need for hysteroscopy procedures. As Per the National Institute of Medicine, uterine fibroids hit between 20 and 25 per cent of reproductive-age women by the age of 50, and there is a significant age clash in the manifestation of uterine fibroid disease. As a result, the demand for hysteroscopy procedures used in diagnosing gynaecological diseases is expanding.



Restraint: Recommendation of other diagnostic approach



The use of diagnostic and treatment procedures, like drug therapies, complete blood counts, and ultrasound, restrict the number of patients undergoing hysteroscopy. Physicians and medical experts generally specify over-the-counter drugs as the initial treatment period for patients with gynaecological conditions. The hysteroscopy process is recommended by physicians only if other diagnostic tools have not diagnosed the situation appropriately.



Opportunity: Large patients with gynaecological disease are creating strong growth opportunities

Large patients with gynaecological disease are creating strong growth opportunities

Similarly, uterine fibroids (leiomyomas or myomas) are females' most common harmless pelvic tumours. It is estimated that 85% of women have uterine fibroids during their lifetime. Likewise, unhealthy lifestyles upsurge the majority of polycystic ovary disease (PCOD) in young women. The above factors and the high risk of postmenopausal complications in older women are anticipated to push the hysteroscopy procedures market opportunities during the projection years.

Some of the major players operating in the hysteroscopy procedures market are:



• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corp.

• CooperCompanies

• Delmont Imaging

• Hologic, Inc.

• KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

• Lina Medical APS

• Luminelle

• Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

• MedGyn Products, Inc.

• Medical Devices Business Services, Inc. (Ethicon, Inc.)

• Meditrina, Inc. (Aveta).

• Medtronic

• Olympus Corp.

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Stryker Corp.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Flexible Hysteroscopes

• Forceps

• Rigid Hysteroscopes

• Scissors



By Application:



• Hysteroscopy

• Endometrial Ablation

• Myomectomy

• Polypectomy

• Others



By End-User:



• Ambulatory Surgical Services

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analysed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analysed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



