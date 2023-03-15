English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 15 March 2023, at 17.00 EET

New shares issued to WithSecure Corporation itself in the company’s share issue without payment have been registered with the Trade Register

The new shares, 1,500,000 in total, issued to WithSecure Corporation itself in the company’s share issue without payment have been registered with the Trade Register today. After this registration, there are in total 176,098,739 shares in the company.

A total of 1,267,369 of these new shares were immediately used to pay the rewards under the company’s share-based incentive schemes (Performance Share Plan 2020 and Restricted Share Plan 2020) to the company’s key employees as described in the Stock Exchange Release dated 6 March 2023. The shares were transferred without payment to the key employees participating in the above-mentioned schemes and entitled to shares in accordance with the terms and conditions of the schemes.



After the transfer of the shares, WithSecure Corporation holds 304,426 treasury shares.

