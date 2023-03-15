Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market Report 2023: Rising Use of Nanotechnology Clothing in the Medical Industry Owing to its Anti-Microbial Properties Drives Growth

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotechnology Clothing Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses on nanotechnology clothing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The global nanotechnology clothing market will grow from $5.75 billion in 2022 to $7.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.6%. The nanotechnology clothing market is expected to grow to $17.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 24.6%.



Major players in the nanotechnology clothing market are Nano Textile, Colmar, Shanghai Huzheng Nano Technology, eSpin Technologies, FTEnE, Parker Hannifin, Schoeller Technologies, Odegon Technologies, Aspen Aerogel, and BASF.



The nanotechnology clothing market consists of sales of nanowhiskers, silver nanoparticles, nanopores, and nanoparticles. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Nanotechnology clothing refers to the use of nanoparticles or nanofibers in the production of clothes and fabric, which afterwards enables the enhancement of fabric qualities without noticeably increasing weight, thickness, or stiffness. Nanoparticles are increasingly used along with fibers or as a coating on clothing to enhance the surface characteristics of clothes such as microbicidal, waterproof, antistatic or UV-protection, color durable, dirt-resistant, odor-resistant, stain-resistant, wrinkle-resistant, and better thermal performance.



Western Europe was the largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market in 2022. Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the nanotechnology clothing market. The regions covered in the nanotechnology clothing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of nanotechnology clothing are nanocoated textiles, nanoporous textiles, fabrics consisting of nanofiber webs, composite fibers based on nanostructures. Nanocoatings are thin films in the nanoscale (about 1-100 nm) that are used to coat surfaces to improve a variety of features, such as antibacterial and anti-fouling capabilities, corrosion resistance, and water/ice protection. Its various application includes healthcare, packaging, sports and leisure, defense, home and household, environmental protection, geotextiles, and others and are used by men, women, and kids.



The rising use of nanotechnology clothing in the medical industry, owing to its anti-microbial properties, is expected to drive the nanotechnology clothing market. Nanotechnology clothing offers the anti-microbial property to fight against microorganisms such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. The companies functioning in the nanotechnology clothing market are introducing medical products to deal with microorganisms.

The toxicity of nanomaterials is expected to hinder the nanotechnology clothing market's growth during the forecast period. According to the Indonesian Journal of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, nanomaterials or nanoparticles are toxic to the human body and can easily enter the circulatory system through skin, lungs, and intestinal organs. The inhalation of nanomaterials leads to the entry of these materials into the human body and then reaches the brain causing damage or death. Thus, the toxicity of nanomaterials is anticipated to hamper the growth of the nanotechnology clothing market during the forecast period.



The launch of new products incorporating wearable technology is a key trend shaping the growth of the market. Major players operating in the nanotechnology clothing market are launching a new line of clothing with wearable technology in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market.



The countries covered in the nanotechnology clothing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7.16 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $17.22 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Characteristics



3. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Trends And Strategies



4. Nanotechnology Clothing Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Nanotechnology Clothing Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Nanotechnology Clothing Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Nanotechnology Clothing Market



5. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Forecast Market, 2022 - 2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Nanocoated Textiles

Nanoporous Textiles

Fabrics Consisting of Nanofiber Webs

Composite Fibres based on Nanostructures

6.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Healthcare

Packaging

Sports and Leisure

Defense

Home and Household

Environmental protection

Geotextiles

Other Applications

6.3. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Segmentation By End-User Sex, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Men

Women

Kids

7. Nanotechnology Clothing Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Nanotechnology Clothing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

