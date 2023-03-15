Crisis Consultant Group LLC Now Offers A Suite Of Online Crisis Intervention Certification Products To Meet The Needs Of Today’s Workforce

Mechanicsville, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechanicsville, Virginia -

Crisis Consultant Group LLC, a leading provider of crisis intervention services, is proud to announce the launch of a suite of online crisis intervention certification products that are tailored to meet the evolving needs of today's workforce.

As violent incidents and mental health crises continue to rise in schools and communities, there is a growing need for crisis intervention training and certification for professionals such as police, nurses, teachers, and counselors. Crisis Consultant Group LLC's new suite of online certification products aims to address this need by offering comprehensive and convenient solutions for professionals to learn and become certified in crisis intervention.

The suite includes courses covering a range of critical topics, including de-escalation techniques, non-violent intervention, traumatic stress, mental health advocacy, and recovery. Each course is designed to be interactive, engaging, and user-friendly, with a focus on real-world scenarios and practical skills that can be applied in a crisis situation.

"Crisis intervention is a crucial aspect of crisis management, and we believe that all professionals should have access to high-quality training and certification in this field," said Brendan King, CEO of Crisis Consultant Group LLC. "By offering these online courses, we can reach a broader audience and provide a more convenient and cost-effective way for professionals to access the critical training they need to respond to a crisis effectively."

The online crisis intervention certification products are designed to benefit a range of professionals, including police officers, schools, teachers, nurses, mental health advocates, and crisis management teams. The courses are also suitable for those who wish to gain new knowledge in the field of crisis intervention or enhance their existing experience.

"Crisis Consultant Group LLC's crisis intervention certification products provide essential training and certification to professionals who work in high-stress, high-risk environments," said King. "We are committed to helping organizations and individuals learn and grow, and the online training is an ideal way to achieve this goal."

