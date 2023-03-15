New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050508/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Anti-Obesity Drugs Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Anti-Obesity Drugs estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2022-2030. Prescription Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.1% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the OTC Drugs segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $750.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Anti-Obesity Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US$750.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$812.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Obesity and Overweight Statistics

Recent Market Activity

Obesity - A Prelude

Anti-Obesity Drugs: A Market Characterized by High Unmet Needs

Currently Available Anti-Obesity Medications

Select Currently Available Short-term and Long-term Anti-

Obesity Medication

Select Off-Label Drugs for Obesity

Saxenda Commands the AOM Market, Newer Drugs to Provide Impetus

to Market Growth

Semaglutide: Highest Potential in the AOM Pipeline

Setbacks of Past Drugs

Positive Road Ahead for Belviq

Relaunch of Xenical

Relaunch of Contrave®

Reluctance among Patients, Physicians, and Payers Hurts Market

Prospects

New Drug Development - High on the Agenda, Despite the Market

Restraints

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-III Clinical Trials: As of July 2018

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-II Clinical Trials: As of July 2018

Anti-Obesity Drugs in Phase-I Clinical Trials: As of July 2018

Diabetes Drug Companies Attempt to Foray into the Anti-Obesity

Drugs Space

Competitive Landscape

Novo Nordisk - The Leading Player in the Market

The United States - The Largest Obesity and Anti-Obesity Market

Europe - A Market with Vast Potential

Obesity Creeps Up in Developing Countries

Anti-Obesity Drugs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)

Eisai Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (USA)

VIVUS, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Alarming Rise in Global Obesity Levels - The Major Growth Factor

Classification of BMI

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Associated with Obesity

Drive the Market Expansion

Growing Middle Class Population to Drive the Market Growth

Childhood Obesity - A Market with Unmet Needs

Commercial Weight-Loss Companies Foray into the Market

Online Drug Stores Boost Sales

Barriers to Development of Effective Drugs

Regulatory Additions - A Barrier to Entry?

High Drug Development Costs - A Major Setback

Weight Loss Alternatives - A Market Dampener



