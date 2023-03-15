Global Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Novartis, Mylan, Pfizer, Sanofi and Bayer Among Others

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market accounted for a market value of US$ 230.27 Mn in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Novartis AG

Mylan NV

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Johnson & Johnson

Bayer AG

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Cutaneous mastocytosis is a rare disease in which uncontrolled production of mast cells leads to skin complications such as lesions, blisters, and rashes with aggravated itching. The key causes of cutaneous mastocytosis are a mutation in KIT gene which leads to overproduction of mast cells and excess accumulation of mast cell in the skin leads to chronic as well as acute reactions.

The major factors that are driving this market are raising awareness related to the disease in physicians are assisting the growth of prevalence rate and expected to further assist the growth in research development of target-specific treatment against cutaneous mastocytosis.



Photochemotherapy has satisfactory results and it is becoming choice of treatment for most of the dermatologists in developed as well as developing countries



Photochemotherapy (PUVA) is identified as the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period from 2022 to 2030 due to an effective combination of drug Psoralens and long-wave ultraviolet radiation to treat cutaneous mastocytosis is accepted and practiced by several dermatologists from developed as well as developing countries.

The patients initially exposed to psoralens, drugs that contain chemicals that react with ultraviolet light later UVA light. However, Photochemotherapy sessions required for a patient suffering from cutaneous mastocytosis are in a range of 10 to 15 times in a month.



Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to rising awareness in dermatologists about the rare skin diseases and developing healthcare infrastructure in developing countries



During the forecast period from 2022 to 2030, Asia Pacific identified as the fastest growing cutaneous mastocytosis treatment market mainly due to increasing awareness in dermatologists related to rare genetic disorders, and developing healthcare infrastructure is assisting the diagnosis rate.

Significant economic growth in developing developed countries of Asia Pacific has increased the overall infrastructural development including healthcare, transport, educational, and others. This has led to increasing in opportunities for local as well as migrating individuals due to which population of Caucasians is also increasing in the Asia Pacific and as the study suggests that cutaneous mastocytosis observed mainly in Caucasians.



The key companies currently available in the market are analyzed based on recent market updates, product portfolio, financial data, and major strategies.

This report also includes attractive investment proposition analyzed with the help of PESTEL analysis, which focuses on in-depth geographical research. Key companies present in the overall report are Novartis AG, Mylan NV, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Johnson Johnson, Bayer AG, and Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals among others.



Historical & Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2021 Versus 2030



4. Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis



5. Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market: By Drug Class, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Antihistamines

5.3.2. Corticosteroids

5.3.3. Mast Cell Stabilizers

5.3.4. Sympathomimetic Agents (Ephinephrine)

5.3.5. Photochemotherapy



6. North America Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. UK and European Union Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Asia Pacific Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



9. Latin America Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Middle East and Africa Cutaneous Mastocytosis Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Company Profile

