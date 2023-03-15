Global Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $10 Billion by 2031

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for hyperpigmentation disorder treatment was worth US $4.5 billion in 2021. It is anticipated that the global market will advance at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

By the end of 2031, it is estimated that the global market for the treatment of hyperpigmentation disorders would have reached over US $10 billion.

Companies Mentioned

Aerolase Corporation

Candela Corporation

Cynosure

Galderma S.A.

iSCLINICAL

ISDIN

L'Oreal (SkinCeuticals

Skin betterscience

and La Roche-Posay)

LumenisBe Ltd.

Mesoestetics

Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC

PCA Skin

Scientis

Sente

Skin

The market is anticipated to be driven during the forecast period by factors such as an increase in investment in research and development of novel advanced technologies, a decrease in the social taboo surrounding pigmentation, a rise in the prevalence of hyperpigmentation-related disorders, and a surge in awareness regarding skin rejuvenation and treatment options.

Companies that are active in global markets are finding themselves in a position to capitalize on the opportunities as a result of technological developments in cosmeceuticals and the accompanying rise in the use of cosmeceuticals in skincare. Nanotechnology is becoming an increasingly popular investment target for key firms as they seek to improve their market share by introducing new and creative goods.



Pigmentation is the term used to describe parts of the skin that have become darker in color in comparison to the skin that surrounds them. This frequently results in a patchy or uneven appearance. Birthmarks, freckles, melasma, chloasma, seborrheic keratosis, and seborrheic keratosis are all types of pigmentation that can occur on the skin.

The use of skin care products that are not suited for your skin type, prolonged exposure to the sun, and heat injuries can all make the condition worse. The production of the pigment melanin by melanocytes in the deeper layers of the skin is what causes hyperpigmentation. Melanin is responsible for darkening the skin. An excess of melanin production can cause darker skin patches to appear on the surface of the skin.

A reduction in the production of the pigment melanin is the root cause of skin hypopigmentation. Cosmetic pharmaceuticals, laser treatment, and chemical peels are all viable therapeutic options for hyperpigmentation issues.

In addition, an increase in the prevalence of melasma as well as an increase in awareness regarding the treatment of hyperpigmentation is increasing the size of the global market for hyperpigmentation disorders treatments. The Mediterranean, Asian, African, and Latino groups are the most likely to be affected by hyperpigmentation.

Increasing Use of Nanotechnology in the Cosmetic Industry to Treat Hyperpigmentation

People of any skin type can be affected by a dangerous skin disorder known as hyperpigmentation, which is quite widespread. In spite of the fact that numerous depigmentation active ingredients are available for the treatment of skin hyperpigmentation disorders, none of them are completely satisfactory due to poor permeability through the skin layer and significant toxicity, which results in severe side effects such as irritant dermatitis, erythema, itching, and flaking of the skin.

The improvement of active ingredient solubility, stability, safety, loading efficiency, and skin permeability are some of the ways in which nanotechnology contributes significantly to the development of cosmeceutical formulation.



In addition to concentrating on the enhancement of the efficiency of particular active agents, researchers have been looking at how nanotechnology might enhance the delivery of active ingredients to the skin as well as their absorption by the body. Because of its ability to improve the qualities of cosmetic goods in general, nanotechnology has emerged as an exciting new addition to the cosmetic sector. The use of nanotechnology offers the ability to alter and improve aspects like as absorption, texture, the protection of active ingredients, and overall effectiveness.



It is possible that the efficacy of hyperpigmentation therapies could be improved by utilizing depigmentation active substances like hydroquinone, arbutin, kojic acid, azelaic acid, and retinoic acid; as well as novel approaches in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is a promising strategy for topical hydroquinone delivery to alleviate hyperpigmentation with appropriate skin penetration and low systemic absorption, hence reducing the likelihood of side effects caused by hydroquinone.

Cosmeceuticals Remained the Dominant Treatment Option

In 2021, the cosmeceuticals sector maintained a considerable portion of the market share in terms of the treatment types available. The term cosmeceuticals refers to topical cosmetic-pharmaceutical blends that comprise chemicals that are biologically active. They have the potential to improve the look of the skin. Cosmeceuticals are quickly becoming a viable alternative to traditional agents.

Phytochemicals are a type of cosmeceutical that has been demonstrated to have a variety of cellular effects for a number of dermatological conditions. Phytochemicals are substances that are obtained from plants. In addition, cosmeceuticals are frequently utilized as a method for the treatment of hyperpigmentation.

Skin-lightening agents, such as cosmeceuticals, may be required for the treatment of hyperpigmentation problems because these conditions are notoriously challenging to cure.

These impede crucial regulatory processes in the manufacture of melanin and target melanocytes that have become hyperplastic. Because of their high levels of absorption and penetration in the skin, cosmeceuticals are the therapy of choice for facial hyperpigmentation issues in the majority of cases.

Rise in Prevalence Driving Melasma Segment

Melasma was the illness indication that led to the category of the hyperpigmentation problem treatment market has the greatest share in 2021. Melasma is a condition of symmetrical hyperpigmentation that is frequently acquired over time and most commonly appears on the face.

Women and adults with darker skin tones are more likely to be affected by this condition. Melasma and other skin discolorations are very common, and they are especially common among pregnant women. Melasma is a condition that can afflict anywhere from 15% to 50% of pregnant women. Melasma is a skin condition that can afflict anywhere from 1.5% to 33% of people. It most commonly manifests itself during a woman's reproductive years and only rarely during puberty. Between the ages of 20 and 40 is the typical onset of this condition.

A significant demand for dermatological care has been brought about by an increase in the occurrence of melasma as well as an increase in the preference for cosmeceutical treatment. In the year 2020, melanomas affected about 5 million people in the United States, making them a very common skin condition. Melasma has been found to affect up to thirty percent of Asian women of childbearing age.

This condition commonly returns, making it difficult to effectively treat. Recent years have seen substantial progress made in the understanding of the pathophysiology, clinical staging, and categorization, as well as the clinical therapy of melasma. Melasma's increasing prevalence and the expansion of available treatment choices are two factors that are forecast to drive growth in the hyperpigmentation disorders treatment market over the next few years, as indicated by the trends that have been observed in the global industry.

Aesthetic Clinics and Dermatology Centres to Dominate Among End Users

In terms of the end-user, aesthetic clinics and dermatology facilities accounted for the largest share of the worldwide hyperpigmentation disorder treatment market in 2021. It is anticipated that during the forecast period, the sector would be driven by an increase in the number of aesthetic clinics and dermatological centers.

In order to satisfy the ever-increasing demand for hyperpigmentation problem treatment solutions, manufacturers and dealers of cosmeceutical treatments for hyperpigmentation are working to improve their supply chains. A number of different brands are being encouraged by other global players and retailers to embrace an omnichannel supply model for their products so that they can reach ultimate customers.

Historical & Forecast Period

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment market?

Which is the largest regional market for Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Vendors

3.3. Key Industry Strategies

3.4. Tier Analysis 2021 Versus 2030



4. Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. See-Saw Analysis



5. Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: By Treatment Type, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Cosmeceuticals

5.3.2. Laser Therapy

5.3.3. Chemical Peels

5.3.4. Microdermabrasion

5.3.5. Phototherapy

5.3.6. Others



6. Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: By Disease Indication, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Melasma

6.3.2. Post-inflammatory Hyperpigmentation

6.3.3. Solar Lentigines

6.3.4. Others



7. Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market: By End-user, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Hospitals

7.3.2. Esthetic Clinics & Dermatology Centers

7.3.3. Others



8. North America Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. UK and European Union Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



10. Asia Pacific Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



11. Latin America Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



12. Middle East and Africa Hyperpigmentation Disorder Treatment Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)



13. Company Profile

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yr79rn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.