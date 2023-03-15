AppSwarm Unveils the Launch of Its New Website Showcasing its Ever-Growing Array of Technologies

Tulsa, OK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – AppSwarm, Corp. (OTC: SWRM), a collective of creative and technological minds focused on mobile application development, white-label solutions, cybersecurity platform, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and digital marketing services, unveils the launch of its new and robust website.



The new website showcases many applications AppSwarm has created over the years as well as its overall new direction and potential profit centers. The new site also showcases their new expansive app “ESuper.” ESuper is a robust, on-demand multi-service app that offers 110+ services like ride-hailing, food ordering and delivery, home services, and many more to customers, eliminating the hassle of finding these services over many different platforms. More detail about this amazing app will be revealed in the upcoming weeks. https://www.app-swarm.com/e-super-app/

The new AppSwarm website also offers a 24/7 messaging service that will have live customer service available to answer questions immediately, no matter your time zone.

AppSwarm is excited to have added more experts in their respective fields of technology to its team. More details on these new team members will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.

SWRM’s COLONY division continues to mine DOGECOIN (DOGE) as well as Litecoin (LTC) and is also staking LUNC, SHIDO, and ADA, among other tokens held.

AppSwarm's CEO Christopher Bailey stated, "With intense due diligence, we look for assets and technologies that have robust and transparent development teams, solid roadmaps for the future, and utilities that provide innovative and practical solutions. With our new strategic alliance, we now have over 85+ full-time developers at our disposal, so there is no job too big or too small that the Swarm team can’t handle. This is only the tip of the iceberg for 2023.”

AppSwarm will release more detailed information in the coming weeks. For all updates on our projects please visit https://www.app-swarm.com



About APPSWARM

AppSwarm is a collective of creative and technological minds focused on cybersecurity, cryptocurrencies, white-label solutions, NFTs, IoT, Web3, and blockchain development. The company specializes in the accelerated development and publishing of mobile apps and other software platforms for gaming and business applications and seeks to acquire symmetric business opportunities. AppSwarm partners with and assists other development firms in technology development, business management, and funding needs.

For more information, visit us at www.app-swarm.com or follow us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/AppSwarm Twitter: https://twitter.com/AppSwarm or Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appswarm/



