Aircraft Actuator Market to Surpass US$ 25 Billion by 2032 Amid Robust Expansion of Aviation Industry and Shift Towards Electric Aircraft | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft actuator market revenues totaled around US$ 15.2 billion in 2022. Over the next ten years, aircraft actuator sales are likely to rise at 5.1% CAGR. The total market valuation at the end of 2032 will reach US$ 25.0 billion.



Rotary type actuators will continue to dominate the global market through 2032. The target segment is likely to expand at 5.0% CAGR over the next ten years. This is due to rising applications of this actuator type in aviation industry. Rapid expansion of aviation industry worldwide will play a key role in fueling aircraft actuator demand.

In recent years, there has been a rapid increase in commercial aircraft globally. This is due to changing preferences of people towards air travel. People today are more inclined towards traveling by airplane. This in turn is fostering development of aircraft actuator market.

The gradual transition towards electric aircraft will boost aircraft actuator sales through 2032. As aviation industry is moving towards electrification to reduce pollution levels in the environment, components such as aircraft actuators are gaining immense popularity. Rising popularity of electric actuators will also help in expanding the global market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Aircraft Actuator Market Report:

Global sales of aircraft actuators are likely to rise at 1% CAGR through 2032.

Based on type, rotary actuator segment will exhibit a CAGR of 0% over the next ten years.

By system, pneumatic actuator category is forecast to expand at 9% CAGR.

Aircraft actuator demand in China is likely to rise at 1% CAGR during the assessment period.

The United States aircraft actuator market size will reach US$ 7.7 billion by 2032.

Aircraft actuator sales across Korea are set to increase at 5% CAGR through 2032.

Japan aircraft actuator market valuation will reach US$ 1.8 billion by the end of 2032.



“Rapid expansion of aerospace & aviation industry will trigger aircraft actuator sales. Besides this, rise in electric aircraft to reduce carbon emission will bode well for the market.” Says a lead Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is Winning?

Key aircraft actuator companies are launching new products with improved features. They are also adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, etc. to expand their presence.

For instance,

In July 2022, a new electric nose landing gear actuator was introduced by Safron.



More Insights Available

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the aircraft actuators market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period from 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the aircraft actuator market in terms of type (rotary and linear), system (hydraulic actuators, electrical Actuators, pneumatic actuators, and mechanical actuators), and end user (commercial aircraft and military aircraft) across various regions.

Aircraft Actuator Segmentation

By Type:

Linear

Rotary

By End User:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

By System:

Hydraulic Actuators

Electrical Actuators

Pneumatic Actuators

Mechanical Actuators

