Global Industrial Power Supply Market Outlook: Understanding The Changing Dynamics of The Market As Per The Business Research Company's Industrial Power Supply Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the industrial power supply market identifies electric vehicle adoption as the driver of the industrial power supply market growth in the future. Electric vehicles contain a motor that is powered by electricity stored in batteries. It is powered by electric motors and charges its batteries with electricity, necessitating the use of various industrial power supply subsystems such as AC/DC converters and battery management systems. Additionally, with defense against COVID-19 and aspirations to achieve net-zero emissions, EV and hybrid vehicles are suddenly adopted. The surge in demand for electric vehicles has increased production and demand for industrial power supply.

For instance, according to May 2022 published, Global EV Outlook 2022 report, electric vehicle (EV) sales had doubled from the previous year in 2021, reaching a new high of 6.6 million. Additionally, the sales of electric car vehicles worldwide in 2021 have reached 6600000 units from 2980000 units. Therefore, the increasing adoption of electric vehicle is driving the growth of the industrial power supply market.



The global industrial power supply market size is expected to grow from $8.07 billion in 2022 to $8.67 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The industrial power supply market size is then expected to grow to $11.14 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Learn More In-Depth On The Industrial Power Supply Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-power-supply-global-market-report

Per The Business Research Company’s industrial power supply market analysis, technological progress has emerged as a key trend in the industrial power supply market. The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technologies to improve the energy efficiency levels of these power supplies. To maintain their market position, major players in the industrial power supply market are focusing on developing new technologies. For instance, in August 2022, Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH, a Europe-based electronic components business of Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation, launched five 1200V silicon-carbide (SiC) MOSFETs. It increases the energy efficiency of high-voltage industrial applications using the third-generation SiC technology. The new devices include an incorporated Schottky barrier diode (SBD), additionally improving the dependability of SiC MOSFETs by overcoming internal parasitic effects and maintaining a steady device RDS (on). This technology furthur enhances conduction and switching performance in power-conversion topologies by increasing the on-resistance x gate-drain charge (RDS(on) x QGD) figure of merit by more than 80%.

Major players in the industrial power supply market are TDK Lambda, Siemens, Delta Electronics, ABB Ltd., Murata Power Solutions, Bel Fuse, Advanced Energy, XP Power, Mean Well, COSEL, Amara Raja Power System, Astrodyne TDI, MTM Power, Phoenix Contact, and GlobTek.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Industrial Power Supply Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8599&type=smp

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the industrial power supply market in 2022. The regions covered in the industrial power supply report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global industrial power supply market is segmented by product type into AC-DC converters, DC-DC converters; by output power into very low output (up to 500 W), low output (500-1, 000 W), medium output (1, 000 W-10 kW), high output (10-75 kW), very high output (75-150 kW); by vertical type into transportation, semiconductor, military and aerospace, robotics, test and measurement, industrial 3D printing, battery charging and test, automotive, energy, other verticals.

Industrial Power Supply Global Market Report 2023 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 by The Business Research Company provides insights and industrial power supply market outlook on the industrial power supply market size, industrial power supply market segments, industrial power supply market trends, drivers and restraints, industrial power supply industry major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and industrial power supply market share.

The Business Research Company has published over 3,000+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Power Generation Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Hydro Electricity, Fossil Fuel Electricity, Nuclear Electricity, Solar Electricity, Wind Electricity, Geothermal Electricity, Biomass Electricity, Other Electricity), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Sources Of Energy (Conventional/Non-Renewable Source, Renewable Source), By Type Of Grid (Off Grid, On Grid) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Electric Power Generation, Transmission, And Distribution Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution, Power Generation), By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Type Of Operator (Public Operator, Private Operator) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Electric Power Transmission, Control, And Distribution Global Market Report 2023 – By Type (Electric Power Distribution, Electric Bulk Power Transmission And Control), By Application (Government, Commercial, Residential), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.