Zadara Expands LATAM Presence

IRVINE, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has acquired Brazil-based technology provider and Zadara's exclusive Brazilian distributor, ZVS, further expanding its LATAM presence. Zadara’s edge cloud has more than 500 points of presence across 24 countries, spanning nearly every continent. Through its network of service provider partners, customers can leverage enterprise-grade full stack services, EC2-compatible compute, networking and storage globally with locations throughout North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC. With this acquisition, Zadara will be able to better serve service providers and enterprises in Brazil and throughout Latin America.

"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of our edge cloud business in Latin America with the full acquisition of ZVS,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO, Zadara. “Brazil is a strategically important market and a great source of talent for us, and we are committed to providing local service providers and enterprises with the scalability, security, sustainability, and end-to-end infrastructure they need to succeed in today's fast-paced digital economy."

Zadara offers fully managed, distributed cloud architecture, supporting innovative use cases without requiring investments in additional hardware, technology, or human capital. The Zadara cloud services platform simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources.

"Merging structures with Zadara represents a significant investment in our local market and a commitment to delivering even greater value and improved experience to our customers,” said Robson Andrade, General Manager of ZVS. “With the combined resources and expertise, we will continue to provide comprehensive cloud solutions, while continuing to invest locally in Latin America to drive innovation and growth. Our customers can look forward to an even better experience as we embark on this exciting new journey."

Zadara’s acquisition of ZVS is the beginning of its increased investments and momentum in the LATAM region. Brazil, particularly São Paulo, is known for its technology expertise and talent and ongoing investments in infrastructure supporting innovation. With a new expanded team of solution architects, engineers, DevOps practitioners and marketing executives, Zadara is expecting to significantly increase its technological reach and its customer base over the coming year.

Zadara’s Edge Cloud Services are leveraged by innovative companies in the areas of healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, financial services, and technology, among others who need access to low latency, high-performance elastic cloud services.

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud Platform (ZECP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.