Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Acidity Regulators Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acidity Regulators estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Citric Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphoric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR



The Acidity Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- ATP Group

- Bartek Ingredients Inc.

- Brenntag North America, Inc.

- Caremoli SpA

- Cargill, Inc.

- Celrich Products Pvt., Ltd.

- Chemelco International B.V.

- Corbion NV

- FBC Industries, Inc.

- Foodchem International Corporation

- Fosfa A.S.

- Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.

- Gehring-Montgomery Inc.

- Gremount International Co. Ltd

- H Plus Limited

- Hawkins Watts Limited

- Isegen South AfriCA (Pty) Ltd.

- Jones Hamilton Co.

- Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

- Niche Trading N.V.

- Parry Enterprises India Limited (PEIL)

- Prinova Group LLC.

- Tate & Lyle PLC

- Univar Canada Ltd.

- Weifang Ensign Industry Co., Ltd.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Acidity Regulators Market: Rising Demand from Processed Foods

to Improve Shelf Life and Control Adulterations

Beverages Dominate the Global Market for Acidity Regulators

Global Beverage Market: Volume Sales in Billion Liters for the

Years 2015, 2017 and 2019

Competition

Global Market for Food-Grade Acetic Acid Market for the Year

2018: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading

Players

Acidity Regulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Acidity Regulators: A Major Food Additive

Global Food Additives Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2016, 2020 and 2024

Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Fuels Market Growth

Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the

years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Advanced and Innovative Packaging Solutions in the F&B Industry

Robust Growth in Consumption of Processed and Ready-to-Eat

Products Lead Market Growth

Global Convenience & Processed Food Industry: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Growing Demand for Fast Food Drives Acidity Regulators Market

Global Fast Food Market: Sales in $ Billion for the Years 2018,

2020 and 2022

Increasing Strong Shelf Life: A Key Property Driving Demand for

Acidity Regulators

Increased Consumption of Sauces, Dressings & Condiments and

Health Products

Global Sauces, Dressings, And Condiments Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Type for the years 2018 and 2022

Increasing Consumer Focus on Nutrition and Food Safety

Use of Natural Food Ingredients for Minimizing Adulteration

Drives Acidity Regulators Demand

Stringent Government Regulations on Food Additives

Product Overview

Acidity Regulator: An Introduction

Benefits of Acidity Regulators

Functions of Acidity Regulators

Types of Acidity Regulators

Acetic Acid

Citric Acid

Lactic Acid

Malic Acid

Phosphoric Acid

Major Applications of Acidity Regulators

Beverages

Sauces

Processed Foods

Bakery & Confectionery



