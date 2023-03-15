New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acidity Regulators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039726/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Acidity Regulators Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acidity Regulators estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Citric Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.6% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Phosphoric Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Acidity Regulators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Acidity Regulators Market: Rising Demand from Processed Foods
to Improve Shelf Life and Control Adulterations
Beverages Dominate the Global Market for Acidity Regulators
Global Beverage Market: Volume Sales in Billion Liters for the
Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Competition
Global Market for Food-Grade Acetic Acid Market for the Year
2018: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Leading
Players
Acidity Regulators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Acidity Regulators: A Major Food Additive
Global Food Additives Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2016, 2020 and 2024
Increasing Consumption of Packaged Foods Fuels Market Growth
Global Packaged Food Market: Revenues in US$ Trillion for the
years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Advanced and Innovative Packaging Solutions in the F&B Industry
Robust Growth in Consumption of Processed and Ready-to-Eat
Products Lead Market Growth
Global Convenience & Processed Food Industry: Revenues in US$
Billion for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Growing Demand for Fast Food Drives Acidity Regulators Market
Global Fast Food Market: Sales in $ Billion for the Years 2018,
2020 and 2022
Increasing Strong Shelf Life: A Key Property Driving Demand for
Acidity Regulators
Increased Consumption of Sauces, Dressings & Condiments and
Health Products
Global Sauces, Dressings, And Condiments Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Type for the years 2018 and 2022
Increasing Consumer Focus on Nutrition and Food Safety
Use of Natural Food Ingredients for Minimizing Adulteration
Drives Acidity Regulators Demand
Stringent Government Regulations on Food Additives
Product Overview
Acidity Regulator: An Introduction
Benefits of Acidity Regulators
Functions of Acidity Regulators
Types of Acidity Regulators
Acetic Acid
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Malic Acid
Phosphoric Acid
Major Applications of Acidity Regulators
Beverages
Sauces
Processed Foods
Bakery & Confectionery
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Acidity Regulators Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
