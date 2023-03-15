Associa’s Cynthia Heskett Elected President Of BIA Bay Area Professional Women In Building Council

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California (ANC), a leading provider of community management services throughout San Francisco / East Bay, Monterey Bay, Northern San Joaquin Valley, Sacramento, Silicon Valley, and the Northern California region, is pleased to announce that team member Cynthia Heskett has been elected board president of the Building Industry Association (BIA) Bay Area, Professional Women in Building Council. Heskett was nominated and elected to this post by her industry peers.

Heskett will lead some 1,200 CBIA members while working to promote the advancement of professional women in the building industry. The organization’s mission is to support the advocacy efforts of the CBIA and create a community of individuals dedicated to instilling confidence, fostering inspiration, and advancing professional opportunities for women in building.

“Cynthia’s work with the California Building Industry Association will strengthen existing ties between the builder and the community management industries,” said Associa Northern California Branch President Scott Hubbard, CMCA®, AMS®. This will help our respective industries better serve mutual clients while supporting the continued growth of women in the building industry.”

