Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market to Reach $6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Service Delivery Platform (SDP) estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.9% over the period 2022-2030. Policy Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Telecom Application Servers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
The Service Delivery Platform (SDP) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 81 Featured)
- Accelerite
- Accenture
- AMDOCS Ltd.
- CA Technologies
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
- Nokia Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telenity, Inc.
- Viaccess-Orca
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2020 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Policy Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Policy Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Policy Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecom Application Servers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Telecom Application Servers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecom Application
Servers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Subscriber Data Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Subscriber Data Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Subscriber Data
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile Content Management & Delivery by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Mobile Content Management &
Delivery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile Content
Management & Delivery by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Components by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Components by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Components by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Business Data Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Business Data Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Business Data Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Mobile by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Mobile by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Mobile by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential Broadband by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Residential Broadband by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential Broadband
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PSTN
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for PSTN by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for PSTN by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Telecom Service Sectors by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Telecom Service
Sectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Telecom Service
Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy Management,
Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile
Content Management & Delivery and Other Components -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom Application
Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business
Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other
Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data Services,
Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service
Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Service Delivery Platform
(SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential
Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom
Application Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content
Management & Delivery and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data
Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom
Service Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile,
Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Service Delivery Platform (SDP) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom
Application Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content
Management & Delivery and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
Delivery and Other Components for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector -
Business Data Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and
Other Telecom Service Sectors - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Business Data
Services, Mobile, Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom
Service Sectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Telecom Service Sector - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Business Data Services, Mobile,
Residential Broadband, PSTN and Other Telecom Service Sectors
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Service Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy
Management, Telecom Application Servers, Subscriber Data
Management, Mobile Content Management & Delivery and Other
Components - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Service Delivery
Platform (SDP) by Component - Policy Management, Telecom
Application Servers, Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content
Management & Delivery and Other Components Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Service
Delivery Platform (SDP) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Policy Management, Telecom Application Servers,
Subscriber Data Management, Mobile Content Management &
