London, U.K., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MEDIA ADVISORY: Largest U.S. Coalition of Small Business Organizations, Small Business Roundtable, Set to Host Entrepreneurship Exchange 2023 in London

Small Business Roundtable and international partners will host the entrepreneurial summit, Entrepreneurship Exchange 2023 (EX23), on March 16, 2023 in London, UK.

WHAT: Small Business Roundtable (SBR), a coalition of leading small business and entrepreneurship organizations, has partnered with Enterprise Nation, the Federation of Small Businesses, The Entrepreneurs Network, MSDUK, OutBritain, and CGLCC to host the Entrepreneurship Exchange 2023 (EX23). This event will convene small business leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts from across the globe to explore policy issues impacting entrepreneurs, industry trends, economic development, the future of small business, digital tools, international trade, and more.

The U.S. small business delegation will participate in a half-day symposium focused on an entrepreneurial and policy advocates audience in London, a roundtable forum with trade policy experts, a briefing with UK Members of Parliament, an engagement with the U.S. Embassy in London, and additional events with key stakeholders.

WHEN: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00AM

WHERE: One Birdcage Walk (Lecture Theatre), 1 Birdcage Walk, London SW1H 9JJ, United Kingdom

WHO: Speakers for the symposium include (See the full speaker lineup here, and learn more about the agenda here):

The Honorable Don Cravins, Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development, U.S. Department of Commerce

Kevin Hollinrake MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, the Department for Business and Trade

Michael Negron, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, The White House

The Honorable Karen Mills, Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration from 2009 to 2013

Graham Floater, Chief Negotiator for Trade with the U.S., U.K. Department for Business and Trade

Rosemary Gallant, Minister Counsellor and Regional Senior Commercial Officer for the United Kingdom, Nordics and Ireland, U.S. Embassy London

Dr. Ufuk Akcigit, Professor of Economics, University of Chicago

Claudine Reid MBE, Director, Lloyd’s Bank

Mayank Shah, Founder & CEO, MSDUK

Steve Abbott, Head of Public Policy and Government Affairs, Gusto

Helen McEachern, CEO, Cherie Blair Foundation for Women

Eric Smith, Director, Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Economic Development Administration

Meredith West, Staff Director, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) Ranking Member, U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

Sean Moore, Staff Director, Senator Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) Chairman, U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship

Claire Kramer Mills, Assistant Vice President and Director of Community Development Analysis, New York Federal Reserve

Tamara Maxwell, Senior Vice President, Export-Import Bank of the United States

Emma Jones, Founder, Enterprise Nation

Philip Salter, Founder, The Entrepreneurs Network

Craig Beaumont, Chief of External Affairs, Federation of Small Businesses

Ron Busby, President & CEO, U.S. Black Chambers, Inc

Justin Nelson, Founder and President, National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Megan Patton, National Board Member, National Association of Women Business Owners

Synthia Jaramillo, Sr. Vice President of Corporate Relations, U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Corinne Goble, CEO, Association of Women Business Centers

Karen Kerrigan, CEO, Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council

Keith Hall, President and CEO, National Association for the Self-Employed

Rhett Buttle, Co-Executive Director, Small Business Roundtable

John Stanford, Co-Executive Director, Small Business Roundtable

CONTACT: ex23@smallbusinessroundtable.org

