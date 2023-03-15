Clean Air Task Force Director Shares Positive Outlook on Geothermal Future with DeepPower CEO Andrew Van Noy

LEHI, Utah, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepPower, Inc., the developer of a breakthrough geothermal drilling technology to access the Earth’s unlimited source of clean energy, announced that CEO Andrew Van Noy recently discussed geothermal energy with Terra Rogers, the Program Director of Super Hot Rock Energy at the Clean Air Task Force.



The Clean Air Task Force (CATF) is a 501(c)3 that works to safeguard against the worst impacts of climate change by catalyzing the rapid global development and deployment of low-carbon energy and other climate-protecting technologies through research and analysis, public advocacy leadership, and partnership with the private sector.

CATF is a group of climate and energy experts with decades of collective knowledge and experience. The group consists of scientists, engineers, MBAs, policy experts, lawyers and communications professionals who achieve impact through technology innovation, policy advocacy, and thought leadership.

Terra Rogers currently serves as the Program Director of Super Hot Rock Energy at the Clean Air Task Force.

Prior to her time at the Clean Air Task Force, Terra was the Data Center Campus Facility Manager at Facebook. Prior to her time at Facebook, Mrs. Rogers was a managing member at Zephyr Consulting and the Senior Vice President at AltaRock Energy, where she oversaw day-to-day operations. Before her time at AltaRock Energy, Terra was the Director of Project Controls at RAND Power Corp.

One of the greatest hurdles in the path of widespread geothermal use is the cost associated with research and development. Mrs. Rogers noted that geothermal R&D is a physical, hands-on process involving in-the-field testing under real-life extreme temperatures: “The idea of some of our currently available drilling technologies reaching 400 degrees Celsius in some of these more shallow reserves, is believed to be reasonable today.” Given the accessibility of the shallower reserves, Mrs. Rogers remains hopeful for the geothermal sector’s ability to secure public support.

“It was a pleasure speaking with Terra,” reported Andrew Van Noy, CEO of DeepPower, “The Clean Air Task Force has a mission to become a central organization within the Geothermal Industry, that provides legislative advocacy, resources, and education. As a non-profit, they play an important role bringing businesses together to further advance the goals of the Geothermal Industry as a whole.” Mr. Van Noy Continued, “We appreciate all that the CATF does for the industry and the time Terra spent with me on this CEO Chat.”

This CEO Chat can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ngMVTcVyCwU.

For more information about DeepPower, please visit our website at www.DeepPower.com

About DeepPower, Inc.

Deep Power is developing a breakthrough drilling technology to access Earth’s unlimited source of green geothermal energy. The Earth’s molten core is as hot as the Sun and harnessing just 0.1% of that heat energy can power humanity for 2 million years. Previous generations of drilling technology cannot go deep enough to make geothermal cost effective. We are developing a suite of advanced low-cost, high-temperature and high-pressure drilling systems to boldly go where no humans have gone before. The deeper we go the more energy we can unleash. Unlike large area solar and wind farms, a 9-inch hole by 5 miles deep can produce the same amount of power as 320 acres of solar panels. Like a power plug into the Earth, we aim to provide every city, state, and country direct and independent access to this “holy grail” source of eternal green energy.

