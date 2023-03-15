Behavioral Health Software Market is Projected Reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2030 owing to Rising Need for Improved Coordination and Communication among Healthcare Providers | SNS Insider

Pune, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNS Insider reports that the Behavioral Health Software Market was USD 2.60 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, eventually reaching USD 10.13 billion.

Market Overview

Behavioral health software is a powerful tool designed to help mental health professionals manage their practice more efficiently and effectively. With the rise of telehealth and digital health technologies, there has been an increased demand for software solutions that can support the delivery of mental health services. It helps providers manage their patient records, monitor progress, and communicate with patients in real time.

Market Analysis

The behavioral health software market is predicted to witness significant growth in the coming years due to a surge in demand for mental health services. The shortage of mental health providers has become a growing concern, making it necessary for patients to seek alternate means of receiving care. Behavioral health software offers a feasible solution by providing remote consultations and therapy sessions to patients. Another factor driving the growth of this market is the government's initiatives to encourage the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) in behavioral health institutions.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report Are:

Advanced Data Systems, AdvancedMD, Cerner Coporation, Compulink, Core Solutions, Credible Behavioral Health, Kareo, Meditab Software, Mindlinc, Netsmart, Nextgen Healthcare, Qualifacts, The Echo Group, Valant ,Welligent, Cure MD, Epic systems corporations, Accumedic, Mediware, Allscripts etc.

Behavioral Health Software Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 2.60 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 10.13 Billion CAGR CAGR of 18.5% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segments • By Component (Support Services, Software (Integrated Software, Standalone Software))

• By Delivery Model (Subscription Models, Ownership Models)

• By Functionality (Clinical Functionality, Administrative Functionality, Financial Functionality)

• By End User (Community Clinics, Hospitals, Private Practices) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Impact of Recession on Behavioral Health Software Market Growth

The impact of a recession on the market will depend on a variety of factors, including the severity and duration of the economic downturn, the competitive landscape, and the ability of providers to adapt to changing conditions. While a recession may present challenges for the industry, it can also create opportunities for innovation and growth.

Key Regional Developments

The behavioral health software market is expected to experience a surge in growth in North America during the forecast period. This region is projected to lead the global market due to several factors, including the presence of major market players and a robust infrastructure to support the development and deployment of behavioral health software. Another factor contributing to the growth of the market in North America is the high adoption rate of these solutions among the population. As more people become aware of the benefits of using software to manage their mental health, the demand for these solutions is likely to continue to rise.

Key Takeaway from Behavioral Health Software Market Study

The clinical functionality segment is likely to continue dominating the global market in the coming years. This is largely due to the increasing emphasis on providing patients with affordable and high-quality treatment, supported by various government initiatives.

The subscription model segment has emerged as the largest shareholder in the market owing to its cost-effective and flexible nature. The subscription model offers a range of benefits that cater to these needs, including affordable pricing, scalability, and easy accessibility.

Recent Developments Related to Behavioral Health Software Market

Gauge Capital, a leading private equity firm, has announced a strategic investment in Streamline Healthcare Solutions, a provider of software solutions for healthcare organizations. This investment marks an exciting development for Streamline Healthcare Solutions and is expected to help the company accelerate its growth and expand its reach in the healthcare industry.

A new startup has emerged from former fintech engineers, aimed at addressing the issue of insurance verification for virtual care. The startup is leveraging its founders' expertise in technology to provide a solution that streamlines the insurance verification process, making it easier for patients and providers to navigate.

