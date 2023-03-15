The Dermatological Lasers Market is expected to surpass US$ 3,487.8 Billion by 2033, Rising Prevalence of Skin Ailments to Drive the Dermatology Lasers Industry: Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermatology Lasers Market is expected to grow from US$ 1,767.8 billion in 2023 to US$ 3,487.8 billion in 2033. Dermatology lasers have turned out to be the vital parts of tools owned by dermatologists to treat skin diseases. The WHO states that close to 30% of cancers diagnosed worldwide are skin cancer and nearly 3 Mn non-melanoma skin cancers occur globally all through the year.



The Prevalence of Skin Problems is Increasing

Skin disorders and cosmetic issues are accurately targeted and treated with specialized lasers in laser dermatology. The availability of beauty and dermatological laser treatments, rising population spending power, the increased popularity of cosmetic surgery, and the presence of top dermatology laser machine providers are the important factors expected to shape the dermatology laser sector.

The high prevalence of skin cancer is anticipated to impact laser treatment adoption, resulting in increased dermatology laser sales. Furthermore, medical device research and development talents are becoming more prevalent as new healthcare technologies are implemented.

The growing elderly population and increasing healthcare infrastructure development expenditures in developing economies are two main factors bolstering the growth of the dermatological lasers market. The industry is experiencing tremendous growth as a result of increased demand in the beauty and personal care sectors, however, some factors are limiting its growth.

The high cost of laser treatment, skin discoloration in some situations, the danger of skin infection, and the heat released by the laser that might permanently damage the retina of the eye are factors affecting the market growth.

Hair removal and face rejuvenation are expected to remain the most popular dermatology laser application areas, owing to increased consumer spending on appearance maintenance.

Key Points from the Dermatology Lasers Market:

The market is expected to surpass US$ 3,487.8 billion by 2033.

Important factors driving market expansion include increased incidences of skin disorders such as psoriasis and vitiligo around the world, which are expected to propel the worldwide market.

The dermatology lasers market is expected to secure a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

North America dominated the dermatology lasers market.

Key Developments in the Dermatology Lasers Market

January 2020 - Nurnberg, Germany, announced the release of the groundbreaking applicator ClearSkin PRO. This product has twice the strength of previous remedies, resulting in skin that seems to be younger.

July 2018 - Candela Corporation reported that its Vbeam Prima, an advanced 595 nm pulsed dye laser, had received FDA approval (PDL). This product includes a new 1,064 nm wavelength as well as other innovative features that can successfully treat a wide range of skin diseases.

February 2021 - POETYK PSO-2, the second pivotal Phase III clinical trial investigating deucravacitinib, a new, selective tyrosine kinase 2 inhibitor for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, was announced by Bristol Myers Squibb Company. POETYK PSO-2 compared deucravacitinib 6 mg once daily to placebo and met both co-primary objectives, with significantly more patients reaching Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75).

May 2020 - Dupixent (dupilumab) was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

April 2020 - JUBLIA (efinaconazole) topical solution for the treatment of onychomycosis was approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. and its dermatology business Ortho Dermatologics.



Key Companies Profiled:

Cutera, Inc.

Cynosure, Inc.

Alma Laser

El.En.

Candela Medical





Key Segmentation

By Product:

Solid-state Lasers Diode Lasers Nd:YAG Lasers Er:YAG Lasers

Gas Lasers CO2 Lasers Excimers Lasers

Pulsed Dye Lasers

By Technology:

Ablative Lasers

Non-ablative Lasers

By Application:

Hair Removal

Facial Rejuvenation

Tattoo Removal

Scar Treatment

Skin Cancer

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Varicose Veins

Actinic Keratosis

Wound Treatment

Others



By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics



