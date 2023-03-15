New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Nuts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900915/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Edible Nuts Market to Reach $459.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Edible Nuts estimated at US$295.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$459.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Peanuts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$132.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cashews segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR



The Edible Nuts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Blue Diamond Growers

- Diamond Foods, LLC.

- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

- KP Snacks Limited

- Mariani Nut Company

- Olam International Limited

- Select Harvests Limited

- Waterford Nut Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Market Primer

Recent Market Activity

Current and Future Market Analysis

Edible Nuts

Edible Nuts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)

National Raisin Company (USA)

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)

Olam International Limited (Singapore)

Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)

Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)

Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)

Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)

Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Overview

Cashew Nuts Production on Rise

Global Pistachio Market

Key Production Statistics

Production by Type

Edible Nuts

Global Cashew Prices on a Rise

Almond Price Trends

Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise

Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive

Growth

Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases

Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab

Consumer Attention

High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers

Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations

Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery

Export - Import Stats

Edible Nuts



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

