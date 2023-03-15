New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Nuts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900915/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Edible Nuts Market to Reach $459.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Edible Nuts estimated at US$295.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$459.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2022-2030. Peanuts, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.8% CAGR and reach US$132.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cashews segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $80.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.6% CAGR
The Edible Nuts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$80.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$111.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 107 Featured)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Blue Diamond Growers
- Diamond Foods, LLC.
- John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)
- KP Snacks Limited
- Mariani Nut Company
- Olam International Limited
- Select Harvests Limited
- Waterford Nut Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900915/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Market Primer
Recent Market Activity
Current and Future Market Analysis
Edible Nuts
Edible Nuts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arimex Ltd. (Lithuania)
National Raisin Company (USA)
Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. (USA)
Olam International Limited (Singapore)
Papagan Dried Fruit Co. (Turkey)
Peyman Kuruyemis Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Turkey)
Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
Sun-Maid Growers of California (USA)
Sunsweet Growers, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
An Overview
Cashew Nuts Production on Rise
Global Pistachio Market
Key Production Statistics
Production by Type
Edible Nuts
Global Cashew Prices on a Rise
Almond Price Trends
Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
Demand for Organic Nuts on Rise
Growing Health Consciousness and Medicinal Benefits to Drive
Growth
Focus Grows on Driving Impulse Purchases
Players Venture out for Packaging Formats Designed to Grab
Consumer Attention
High-yield Peanut Varieties Find Favor among Suppliers
Brand Consciousness of Consumers and Strict Trade Regulations
Drive Investments in Packaging Machinery
Export - Import Stats
Edible Nuts
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Peanuts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Peanuts by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Peanuts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cashews by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cashews by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Cashews by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Almonds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Almonds by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Almonds by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pistachios by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Pistachios by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Pistachios by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Walnuts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Walnuts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Walnuts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hazelnuts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Hazelnuts by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Hazelnuts by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Whole by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Whole by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Whole by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Split by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Split by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Split by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Forms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Forms by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Forms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bakery & Confectionery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Bakery & Confectionery by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 16-Year Perspective for Bakery & Confectionery
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Breakfast Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Breakfast Cereals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 16-Year Perspective for Breakfast Cereals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Snacks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Snacks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 45: World 16-Year Perspective for Snacks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Flavored Drinks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Flavored Drinks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 48: World 16-Year Perspective for Flavored Drinks by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Butter & Spread by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Butter & Spread by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 51: World 16-Year Perspective for Butter & Spread by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: World Historic Review for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 54: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 56: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 57: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 58: World Edible Nuts Market Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Edible Nuts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible
Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios,
Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: USA Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Type -
Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: USA 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible
Nuts by Form - Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: USA Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Form - Whole,
Powder, Split and Other Forms Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whole, Powder, Split
and Other Forms for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Edible
Nuts by Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast
Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 66: USA Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Application -
Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored
Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks,
Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds,
Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts,
Hazelnuts and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Form - Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Form -
Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whole, Powder, Split
and Other Forms for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast
Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Application -
Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored
Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks,
Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Edible Nuts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds,
Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Type -
Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Form - Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Form -
Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whole, Powder, Split
and Other Forms for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast
Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Japan Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Application -
Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored
Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks,
Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Edible Nuts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds,
Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: China Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product Type -
Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and
Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: China 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Form - Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: China Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Form -
Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: China 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whole, Powder, Split
and Other Forms for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast
Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 93: China Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Application -
Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored
Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: China 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks,
Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Edible Nuts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds,
Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts,
Hazelnuts and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Form - Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Europe Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Form -
Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whole, Powder, Split
and Other Forms for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast
Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Europe Historic Review for Edible Nuts by
Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals,
Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks,
Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Edible Nuts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds,
Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts,
Hazelnuts and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Form - Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Form -
Whole, Powder, Split and Other Forms Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Whole, Powder, Split
and Other Forms for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 113: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast
Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy
Products and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: France Historic Review for Edible Nuts by
Application - Bakery & Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals,
Snacks, Flavored Drinks, Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: France 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Bakery &
Confectionery, Breakfast Cereals, Snacks, Flavored Drinks,
Butter & Spread, Dairy Products and Other Applications for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Edible Nuts Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Edible Nuts by Product Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds,
Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Edible Nuts by Product
Type - Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts,
Hazelnuts and Other Product Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Edible Nuts by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Peanuts,
Cashews, Almonds, Pistachios, Walnuts, Hazelnuts and Other
Product Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900915/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Edible Nuts Market to Reach $459.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Edible Nuts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900915/?utm_source=GNW