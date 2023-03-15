New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900583/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market to Reach $17.4 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Electric Drive Axle estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17.4 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 32.3% over the period 2022-2030. Electric Axle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 28.7% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hybrid Axle segment is readjusted to a revised 37.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $482 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 39.3% CAGR
The Automotive Electric Drive Axle market in the U.S. is estimated at US$482 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 39.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25% and 28.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.
- AxleTech International LLC
- Benevelli Group
- Bonfiglioli Riduttori SpA
- Continental AG
- F P W Axles Ltd.
- GKN PLC
- Magna International, Inc.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Ziehl-Abegg SE
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automotive Electric Drive Axle - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Axle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for Electric Axle by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hybrid Axle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for Hybrid Axle by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEMs
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 8-Year Perspective for OEMs by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 8-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Passenger Electric Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 8-Year Perspective for Passenger Electric
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial Electric Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 8-Year Perspective for Commercial Electric
Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 15: World Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs
and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: USA 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle for
the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 28: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 30: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 34: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 36: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: China 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 52: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: France 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 60: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 64: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 65: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 66: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 67: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs
and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 70: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 71: UK 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric Drive
Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle for
the Years 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 72: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 73: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 76: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 77: Spain 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 78: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 79: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 82: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 83: Russia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 84: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle
and Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 85: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 88: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 89: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial
Electric Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 90: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 91: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle
and Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 95: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 97: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial
Electric Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 100: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 101: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 102: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 103: Australia 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 104: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: India 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 106: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 107: India 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 108: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 109: India 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric
Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 110: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle
and Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 112: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 113: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 114: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 115: South Korea 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial
Electric Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 116: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System -
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs
and Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 119: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years
2023 & 2030
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type -
Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and
Commercial Electric Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
LATIN AMERICA
Automotive Electric Drive Axle Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 124: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle
and Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 125: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 &
2030
Table 126: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 127: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Automotive Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Passenger
Electric Vehicle and Commercial Electric Vehicle - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Latin America 8-Year Perspective for Automotive
Electric Drive Axle by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Passenger Electric Vehicle and Commercial
Electric Vehicle for the Years 2023 & 2030
ARGENTINA
Table 130: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by System - Electric Axle and
Hybrid Axle - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 131: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electric Axle and Hybrid Axle for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 132: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive Electric Drive Axle by End-Use - OEMs and
Aftermarket - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 133: Argentina 8-Year Perspective for Automotive Electric
Drive Axle by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
OEMs and Aftermarket for the Years 2023 & 2030
