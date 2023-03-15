New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900471/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market to Reach $15.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Unsaturated Polyester Resins estimated at US$9.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Orthophthalic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.4% CAGR and reach US$5.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Isophthalic segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.7% CAGR



The Unsaturated Polyester Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

- AOC LLC

- Ashland, Inc.

- BASF SE

- Nuplex Industries Ltd.

- Polynt S.P.A.

- Reichhold LLC

- Royal DSM NV

- Scott Bader Company Ltd.

- UPC Technology Corp.

- U-PiCA Company Ltd.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900471/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Unsaturated Polyester Resins - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester Resins

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Orthophthalic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Orthophthalic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Orthophthalic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Isophthalic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Isophthalic by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Isophthalic by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DCPD

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for DCPD by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for DCPD by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Building & Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Building & Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Building & Construction

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Land

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Land Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Land Transportation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipes & Tanks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Pipes & Tanks by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Pipes & Tanks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Artificial Stone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Artificial Stone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Artificial Stone by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 34: World Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester Resins

by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester Resins

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land

Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: France Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: France 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: France Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: France 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: UK Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester Resins

by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: UK 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester Resins

by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land

Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and

Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: UK 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 92: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 93: Spain Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 98: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Russia Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia Historic Review for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks,

Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone

and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated Polyester

Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation,

Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 104: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type -

Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Unsaturated Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building &

Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical &

Electronics, Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by End-Use - Building & Construction, Pipes &

Tanks, Land Transportation, Electrical & Electronics,

Artificial Stone and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Building & Construction, Pipes & Tanks, Land

Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Artificial Stone and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Unsaturated Polyester Resins Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 112: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Unsaturated Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic,

Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by Type - Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Unsaturated

Polyester Resins by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Orthophthalic, Isophthalic, DCPD and Other Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900471/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________