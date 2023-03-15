Soil Conditioners Market to be Worth $10.34 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Soil Conditioners Market by Type (Natural, Chemical), Solubility (Water Soluble, Hydrogels), Soil Type (Sand, Slit, Clay), Application (Agriculture, Industrial), Crop Type (Grains & Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruit & Vegetables) - Forecast to 2030,’ the global soil conditioners market is projected to reach $10.34 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Advanced productive materials are required to fulfill the need for nutrient management in the soil to achieve better quality and yield. In the last few decades, there have been tremendous efforts to improve agricultural yields through the extensive application of chemicals and fertilizers that have long-lasting and profound effects on the environment and human beings. Therefore, the use of soil conditioners is increasing significantly across the globe to feed the world population with a limited source of land without damaging the environment. Soil conditioners play an important role in modern-day agriculture as they have the potential to improve soil fertility, texture and quality. In addition, soil conditioners are also used to excavate soil for tunneling and mining and to stabilize excavated soil. Moreover, growing organic farming and increasing alertness towards soil management boost the soil conditioners market.

The global soil conditioners market is segmented based on type, solubility, soil type, application, crop type, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on type, the global soil conditioners market is mainly segmented into natural and chemical. In 2023, the natural segment is expected to account for the largest share of the soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as increased environmental and public health concerns with the use of chemical products, increasing demand for chemical residue-free agricultural stuff, and government support for the use of natural agricultural products. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on solubility, the global soil conditioners market is mainly segmented into water-soluble and hydrogels. In 2023, the water-soluble segment is expected to account for the largest share of the soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to its benefits, such as effective water-holding capacity and soil stabilization. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on soil type, the global soil conditioners market is mainly segmented into sand, silt, clay, loam, and peat. In 2023, the sand segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to its low water holding and nutrient retention capacity. However, the clay segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to overcome the problems of poor aeration and drainage.

Based on application, the global soil conditioners market is mainly segmented into agriculture and industrial. In 2023, the agriculture segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall soil conditioners market. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to increased demand for food, a decrease in arable land, and a wide range of benefits of soil conditioners in agriculture. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organic food and beverages.

Based on crop type, the global soil conditioners market is mainly segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds, fruits & vegetables, and other crop types. In 2023, the cereals and grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the soil conditioners market. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased demand for cereal and grains and their major consumption as a staple food in many countries. However, the fruit and vegetable segment is projected to register the CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is driven by the increasing demand for chemical-free fruits & vegetables.

Based on geography, in 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the overall soil conditioners market. The large share of this market is primarily attributed to large arable land, growing population, and adoption of new farming practices. However, Latin America is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, primarily due to large areas under agricultural cultivation, increasing demand for crop yield & efficiency, and growing organic farming.

The key players operating in the global soil conditioners market are BASF SE (Germany), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Loveland Products, Inc. (U.S.), Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Aquatrols (U.S.), Sanoway GmbH (Austria), and Biosoil Farm Inc. (U.S.).

