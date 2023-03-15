New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Payment Gateways Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900035/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Payment Gateways Market to Reach $86.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Payment Gateways estimated at US$25.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$86.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 16.4% over the period 2022-2030. Hosted Payment Gateway, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.1% CAGR and reach US$46.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-hosted Payment Gateway segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 22.9% CAGR
The Payment Gateways market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$23.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 22.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.6% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured)
- 99Bill Corporation
- Alipay
- Amazon Payments, Inc.
- Authorize.Net LLC
- Avangate Inc.
- Barclaycard
- Beanstream
- BluePay Processing, LLC
- Cardstream Ltd.
- CashU
- CCBill, LLC
- Certitrade AB
- Checkout Ltd
- DIBS Payment Services AB
- e-Path Pty Ltd.
- ePay Payment solutions
- ePay.bg
- eWAY
- eWAY New Zealand Ltd.
- First Data Corporation
- Gestpay
- GMO Epsilon Co., Ltd.
- GoCardless Ltd.
- Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
- iPay
- Kiplepay Sdn Bhd (KPSB)
- Klarna Bank AB
- MercadoLibre SRL
- Merchant Warrior
- MIH PayU BV
- MOLPay Sdn Bhd
- Moneris Solutions Corporation
- MyGate
- National Australia Bank Ltd.
- PagosOnline
- Pagseguro Internet S/A
- PayDollar (AsiaPay Limited)
- PayFast (Pty) Ltd.
- PAYGENT Co., Ltd.
- PayPal
- PayPoint plc.
- Paysafe Group Limited
- Payson AB
- PayU S.A.
- PayU.ro (Romania)
- PayWay
- PesoPay
- Przelewy24
- QIWI Plc
- ROBOKASSA
- Sage Pay Europe Limited.
- SecurePay Pty Ltd.
- SecureTrading Ltd.
- ServiRed, Sociedad Espanola de Medios de Pago, S.A.
- Sofort GmbH
- Stripe, Inc.
- Tenpay
- Vision Consultant Services (VCS)
- WebMoney
- Worldline
- Worldpay, LLC
