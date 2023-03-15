New York, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896845/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market to Reach $45 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Application Delivery Networks (ADN) estimated at US$18.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.7% over the period 2022-2030. WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 12.3% CAGR and reach US$17.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR
The Application Delivery Networks (ADN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured)
- ActivNetworks SAS
- Anuta Networks, Inc.
- Array Networks, Inc.
- Aryaka Networks, Inc.
- Barracuda Networks, Inc.
- Blue Coat Systems, Inc.
- Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- Citrix Systems, Inc.
- CommVerge Solutions
- Cybernetik Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
- F5 Networks, Inc.
- Fortinet, Inc.
- Imperva, Inc.
- KEMP Technologies, Inc.
- Neusoft Corporation
- Radware Ltd.
- Rahi Systems Inc.
- Sangfor Technologies, Inc.
- Silver Peak Systems, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Gateways by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Application Gateways by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Application Gateways by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Security Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Application Security
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Application Security
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Application Delivery
Controller (ADCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Controller (ADCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for WAN Optimization
Controller (WOCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Telecommunication Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Telecommunication Service
Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Telecommunication
Service Providers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Enterprises by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Enterprises by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud Service Providers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cloud Service Providers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud Service Providers
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2023 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN Optimization
Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and
Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication
Service Providers and Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: China Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: France Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2023 (E)
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN Optimization
Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and
Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK Historic Review for Application Delivery Networks
(ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication
Service Providers and Enterprises Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application
Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application
Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways, WAN
Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller
(ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller
(WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application
Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service
Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Application Delivery
Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication Service
Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component -
Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs),
Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways,
WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery
Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Application Gateways, WAN Optimization
Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and
Application Security Equipment for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud
Service Providers, Telecommunication Service Providers and
Enterprises - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Cloud Service Providers,
Telecommunication Service Providers and Enterprises Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud Service Providers, Telecommunication
Service Providers and Enterprises for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Application Delivery Networks (ADN) Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2023 (E)
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Application Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component -
Application Gateways, WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs),
Application Delivery Controller (ADCs) and Application Security
Equipment - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Application
Delivery Networks (ADN) by Component - Application Gateways,
WAN Optimization Controller (WOCs), Application Delivery
Controller (ADCs) and Application Security Equipment Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Application
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
