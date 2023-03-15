Ensurge Micropower ASA - Disclosure of Large Shareholdings

This disclosure is sent on behalf of certain large shareholders in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company").

Reference is made to the announcement by the Company on 14 March 2023 regarding the approval of the Private Placement of 500,000,000 new shares by the Extraordinary General Meeting. Favuseal AS and Schlytter-Henrichsen AS have been allocated new shares in the Private Placement. Amandator AS, close associate of Favuseal AS and Schlytter-Henrichsen AS, discloses the following information pursuant to Section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and the Securities Trading Act Regulations.

On a consolidated basis, Amandator AS will be issued 40,000,000 shares in the Private Placement. Upon registration of the Private Placement in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and subsequent delivery of shares, the consolidated shareholding of Amandator AS will represent 5.65% of the Company's total number of outstanding shares, holding the number of shares stated below:

Legal entity Number of shares % shares/votes Favuseal AS 21,631,722 2.91% Schlytter-Henrichsen AS 20,426,274 2.74%

The disclosure obligation is triggered by Amandator AS crossing above the 5% threshold of total number of voting rights and shares in Ensurge Micropower ASA.

15 March 2023