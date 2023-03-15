Toll Brothers Announces Lakeside at Cielo Ranch Model Grand Opening in Shady Shores, Texas

SHADY SHORES, Texas, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of its model home at Lakeside at Cielo Ranch, a new community of luxury single-family homes in Shady Shores, Texas. The designer-decorated Artisan Hill Country model home is now open daily and available to tour at 1230 McClintock Drive in Shady Shores.



The highly anticipated Lakeside at Cielo Ranch model home features innovative architecture and stunning interior design and merchandising, showcasing the perfect blend of luxury and iconic contemporary design. The Artisan model home features the latest home design trends including an impressive two-story foyer and dining room enhanced by large sun-filled windows, plus a curved staircase leading to the large kitchen that overlooks the great room.

“The new Lakeside at Cielo Ranch community offers secluded and spacious living in desirable Shady Shores,” said Jay Saunders, Division President of Toll Brothers in Dallas. “Our newly-opened model home showcases the distinct Toll Brothers architecture and luxurious finishes that are included in each of our homes, and serves as an inspiration for our new home buyers.”

The architectural designs of the homes at Lakeside at Cielo Ranch are unmatched, featuring open-concept floor plans ranging from 3,200 to 4,200+ square feet with one- or two-stories and four to five bedrooms. Homeowners will be surrounded by mature trees, green space, and Lake Lewisville. This luxury Toll Brothers community offers exclusive amenities for Cielo Ranch residents including a clubhouse, resort-style pool, and tennis court.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Lakeside at Cielo Ranch home prices start in the mid-$700,000s. For more information and to schedule an appointment to view the Toll Brothers model home, call 855-289-8656 or visit TollBrothers.com/DFW.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

