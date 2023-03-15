BPM Partners Named One of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms

STAMFORD, Conn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), today announced they have been recognized as one of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms of 2023. This is the third year in a row that BPM Partners has won this prestigious title.



Forbes chose America’s Best Management Consulting Firms based on the results of two independent surveys:

Expert Survey : Forbes invited more than 10,000 management consulting executives or partners to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas.

: Forbes invited more than 10,000 management consulting executives or partners to make recommendations for consultancies in 16 industries and 16 functional areas. Client Survey: Forbes asked more than 1,200 clients to evaluate management consultancies they have worked with during the last 4 years.



The survey, created and distributed by Forbes and Statista asked respondents the industries they worked with and services they sought from consultants. Then, they chose from among smaller shortlists based on industry and function. This list is based on recommendations from the expert survey and last year’s results. They did not include self-nominations in the results.

The America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2023 title reinforces BPM Partners’ reputation as a top firm that provides highly regarded consulting services on a national level.

Craig Schiff, president and CEO of BPM Partners, said, “It’s great to be recognized for our expertise in the business performance management industry. Our goal has always been to match each client with the right vendor. It’s satisfying to know that other consultants, as well as our customers, see that value.”

Gary Reck, principal consultant at BPM Partners added, “I get real satisfaction from helping our clients address their budgeting, planning, and reporting challenges. Receiving this recognition from Forbes is just the icing on the cake.”

The complete Forbes 2023 America’s Best Management Consulting Firms list is available here.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For more, visit https://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow @BPMTeam on Twitter.

