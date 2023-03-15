Ideon Media announces exclusive representation of Apartment Therapy Media in Canada

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideon Media, Canada’s largest digital rep firm, announced today it will serve as the exclusive Canadian ad sales partner for Apartment Therapy Media, which includes the leading independent home site Apartment Therapy as well as sister sites The Kitchn and Cubby.



Reaching 1.7M Canadians monthly (Comscore, December 2022), this partnership enables Ideon Media to represent all Canadian advertising sales for Apartment Therapy’s' flagship property, apartmenttherapy.com, as well as kitchn.com which inspires cooks and nourishing homes through recipes, tips, and shopping guides and cubbyathome.com which specialises in modern, colourful, joyful living for families of all shapes and sizes to find solutions that fit them.

"We are so proud to be the first to bring this unique offering to Canada," said Kevin Bartus, President & CEO of Ideon Media. "Apartment Therapy has always been a 'go-to' design site for consumers to better use and enjoy their home spaces; over the past few years it's evolved to the must-have guide for keeping a healthy home that works within the lifestyles of today's consumers. The Kitchn is uniquely home-based as well, featuring recipes field-tested in the home kitchens of professional cooks using readily accessible appliances, accessories and ingredients. This focus has really captured the imagination and ambitions of Canadian home cooks, steadily reaching over a million of these valuable decision-makers."

"Together the two sites reach almost two million Canadians according to Comscore Canada, over indexing among women 25+ by reaching twice the average, and over indexing among women 45+ by reaching three times the average. And for both sites we're able to locally produce Canadian branded content, making the offering much more accessible for Canadian advertisers." added Bartus.

“Apartment Therapy Media has a large and loyal Canadian audience and we’re thrilled to be expanding our business presence to this pivotal market with Kevin and the incredible Ideon team. Our companies share a passion for effective brand solutions and Apartment Therapy Media’s mission of helping people live their happiest, healthiest lives at home. Paired with Ideon’s strong reputation and advertiser relationships we’re looking forward to the impactful partnerships they’ll form for our premium sites, Apartment Therapy, The Kitchn and Cubby," explained Riva Syrop, President of Apartment Therapy Media.

ABOUT Apartment Therapy

Founded in 2001 and developed into a media company in 2005, Apartment Therapy Media helps people make their homes more organised, healthy, and beautiful by connecting them to a wealth of resources, ideas, and community through its brands, Apartment Therapy, Kitchn, and Cubby.

Apartment Therapy is the leading independent home site, designed to inspire anyone to live a happy life at home. Launched by interior designer Maxwell Ryan (nicknamed "the apartment therapist") as a weekly newsletter for clients, Apartment Therapy grew to become a top source for design inspiration, real-life solutions and an inside look at how people live. Apartment Therapy is a Webby-award winning brand attracting a monthly global audience of 19MM** with content spanning across house tours, home projects, organising & cleaning, real estate, wellness, and home buying.

Helmed by award-winning Editor in Chief Faith Durand, Kitchn is created by a nationally distributed staff of home cooks, reaching a mass audience with a personal voice. Covering the 360-degree food cycle, Kitchn guides women as they plan, shop, and cook to support busy, fulfilling lives. Kitchn lives across multiple platforms, reaching a monthly global audience of 28MM.**

Cubby was launched in 2020 to be a resource for families, providing practical, fun ideas for life at home with kids. Cubby is a modern, joyful place for families of all shapes and sizes to find inspiration and solutions.

**Sourced from Google Analytics, Sailthru, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Flipboard and Twitter in December 2022

ABOUT IDEON MEDIA

Ideon Media is Canada’s largest digital rep firm, with several major global publisher companies under its umbrella, including BDG Media, VICE Media, Vox Media, IGN, Valnet and Sing Tao Media. Ideon also owns and operates several sites, including SavvyMom, 29Secrets, and AmongMen. This massive scale reaches passion-driven audiences – over 19 million unduplicated Canadian consumers (ComScore, December 2022) – across sports, entertainment, pop culture, parenting, fashion & beauty, wellness, news, tech, gaming and more. Ideon specialises in custom content programs created by its award-winning in-house editorial team, influencer programs, events, performance network, proprietary data, and analytics.

For more information or interview requests: Cristina Commisso at cristina.commisso@ideonmedia.com