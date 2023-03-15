Smart Factory Market Size is projected to reach USD 195.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The phrase " smart factory " refers to adopting various fully integrated automation systems in industrial facilities. This integration facilitates the efficient movement of materials throughout the factory floor by streamlining material flow throughout all manufacturing processes. Growing demand for high-quality products (which requires adequate end-to-end visibility of the production process), increased use of products across several industries, such as robotics systems, and the rising demand for energy conservation are some primary factors driving the market.

Increasing Implementation of IoT Technologies across the Value Chain to Drive the Global Smart Factory Market

Smart industrial technologies and IoT devices have far-reaching implications for manufacturing value chain efficiency, product quality, and safety. The Internet of Things can empower smart manufacturing features such as quality assurance, equipment maintenance, warehouse operations, and inventory management. In addition, market adoption of AI and machine learning skills may improve speed, accuracy, and data analysis, accelerating market growth. The market development for field devices, sensors, and robots may increase the market's size.

In industrialized nations, such as the United States, IoT technologies address the workforce deficit in the manufacturing industry. As a result, the Federal Government and the corporate sector in the United States are investing in Industry 4.0 IoT technologies to rebuild the American industrial base, which China and other nations with low labor costs have taken over. Consequently, IoT technology may primarily drive the global adoption of smart manufacturing systems.





Growing Adoption of Articulated Robot Across Various End Users to Provide Opportunities for the Global Smart Factory Market

In recent years, the use of articulated robots has increased significantly in various industries, from automobile painting to component assembly. However, the extensive use of articulated robots in aerospace, oil and gas, and other industries that manufacture massive parts with articulated robots have helped the industry grow. For instance, powerful and effective KUKA Titan and 6-axis articulated robots can be utilized to move large steel girders. Consequently, articulated robots are used to yield in bulk with precision and at a considerably faster rate, thereby increasing manufacturing efficiency, minimizing human error and effort, and enhancing product quality.

The market participants are attempting to increase their competitiveness through various means, such as introducing new products. For example, in September 2021, Honeywell presented their most recent robotic technology development, designed to assist warehouses and distribution centers in automating the tedious operation of unloading pallets and reducing the danger of injuries and labor shortages.





Report Scope



Report Metric Details Market Size USD 195.10 Billion by 2031 CAGR 9.6% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Technology, By End-user Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Yokogawa Electric Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH, Kuka AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Key Market Opportunities Growing Adoption of Articulated Robot Across Various End Users Key Market Drivers Growing Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Technologies across the Value Chain

Regional Insights

By region, the global smart factory market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, and Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share and is estimated to register a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. China has one of the highest industrial output rates in the world and is one of the nations with the quickest economic growth. These elements serve as market drivers in the country's automation industry. For the same purpose, investments are planned to improve growth quality, address environmental concerns, and reduce overcapacity. Compared to the large scale of China's manufacturing base and the number of people, the number of enterprises adopting factory and process automation technologies and robotics in the country is relatively small. China's industrial automation sector stands to benefit significantly from this development. In addition to building a massive semiconductor sector, the country plans to invest USD 18 billion to purchase semiconductor technology and firms. As one of the leading adopters of automation, the semiconductor industry is anticipated to influence market growth positively.

Europe is the second largest region. It is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 165 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The German automotive sector has dramatically expanded its global position in car manufacturing in recent years. In addition, sustainability in the manufacturing industry is anticipated to be a significant market driver. In addition to being a substantial user of automation equipment, the country is also an important producer of automation equipment in Europe. Several significant automation and control equipment manufacturers, such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, KUKA, etc., are headquartered in Germany, resulting in a substantial investment in R&D. The nation has witnessed a rapid increase in demand for automation solutions. In August 2019, KUKA secured an order from an automobile customer for 22 KMP 1500s. These clever, autonomous vehicles can supply robots and machines, allowing for precise production timing. In addition, a collaboration between India and Germany in Industry 4.0 is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market.

North America is the third largest region. Due to the early adoption of factory automation, the United States is a considerable market for vendors supplying solutions for Smart Factories. It is likely to develop at a significant rate throughout the projection period. In addition to being among the most considerable automobile marketplaces in the world, the country is home to over 13 major automakers. Automotive production has been the country's main revenue driver in the manufacturing sector. The country presents a tremendous opportunity as the automotive industry is a significant adopter of ICS and automation technology. Rapidly, manufacturers are implementing robotics on the production line. The increasing use of robots for automation is also among the significant factors propelling the market growth under study.

Key Highlights

The global smart factory market size is estimated to reach a predicted value of USD 195.10 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period (2022-2031).

is estimated to reach a predicted value of USD 195.10 billion by 2030, registering a during the forecast period By product , the global smart factory market is segmented into machine vision systems (cameras, processors, software, enclosures, frame grabbers, integration services, and lighting), industrial robotics (articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, scara robots, parallel robots, collaborative industry robots), control devices (relays and switches and servo motors and drives), sensors, communication technologies (wired and wireless), and other products. The sensor segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

, the global smart factory market is segmented into machine vision systems (cameras, processors, software, enclosures, frame grabbers, integration services, and lighting), industrial robotics (articulated robots, cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, scara robots, parallel robots, collaborative industry robots), control devices (relays and switches and servo motors and drives), sensors, communication technologies (wired and wireless), and other products. The sensor segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a during the forecast period. By technology , the global smart factory market is segmented into Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), and other technologies. The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

, the global smart factory market is segmented into Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), Distributed Control System (DCS), Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Programmable Logic Controller (PLC), and other technologies. The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a during the forecast period. By end-user industry, the global smart factory market is divided into automotive, semiconductors, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, mining, and other end-user industries. The oil and gas segment dominated the market and is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global smart factory market are ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Kuka AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Cognex Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fanuc Corporation, Emerson Electric Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, FLIR Systems Inc.





Global Smart Factory Market: Segmentation

By Product

Machine Vision Systems Cameras Processors Software Enclosures Frame Grabbers Integration Services Lighting

Industrial Robotics Articulated Robots Cartesian Robots Cylindrical Robots SCARA Robots Parallel Robots Collaborative Industry Robots

Control Devices Relays and Switches Servo Motors and Drives Sensors Communication Technologies Wired Wireless

Other Products

By Technology

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Enterprise Resource and Planning (ERP)

Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Supervisory Controller and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Other Technologies

By End-user Industry

Automotive

Semiconductors

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Aerospace and Defense

Food and Beverage

Mining

Other End-user Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Market News

October 2022 - ABB has received orders totaling $170 million from Stadler Valencia to power over 300 new trains and locomotives with extremely energy-efficient traction systems. They will be used to update and strengthen train transportation in nations such as Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Austria, as well as in specific European railway routes.

News Media

Increasing IoT Adoption in SMEs have bolstered the Global Internet of Things Operating System Market

The Alliance of Cloud Computing and IIoT to Automate Industrial Operations Thereby Reforming the Modus Operandi







