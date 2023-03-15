Monoclonal Antibodies Market Size is projected to reach USD 390.58 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antibodies that have been created in a lab by using a clone of a single B cell are called monoclonal antibodies (mAb). These antibodies can locate a specific cell surface receptor and bind to it. In terms of immunoglobulins (Ig), the monoclonal antibodies are equivalent. These are used as biomarkers in the search for various disease-causing chemicals. A variety of diseases can be treated with monoclonal antibodies besides autoimmune disorders, inflammatory disorders, and viral infections.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market/request-sample





The rising Prevalence of Various Types of Cancer Drives the Global Market

It is anticipated that in 2040 there will be 28.4 million new cancer cases worldwide. The burden is disproportionately high in low and middle-income countries because many countries lack the essential healthcare infrastructure to treat cancer symptoms effectively. The five most prevalent cancer types—lung, breast, colorectal, prostate, and stomach—have been the focus of most current research efforts to develop effective treatments. As more people opt for various cancer treatments due to a rise in cancer prevalence, the market for monoclonal antibodies is growing.

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the availability of enhanced healthcare infrastructure, and the rise in demand for monoclonal antibody products are all anticipated to support the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market. There will be chances for the market in these new emerging markets. The healthcare industry is expanding quickly in emerging countries due to the rise in demand for more advanced manufacturing systems and significant government investments in enhancing healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are focusing on expansions in developing countries like India, China, and Japan due to patent expiration and a rise in demand for personalized therapies.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 390.58 Billion by 2030 CAGR 10.2% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Source, By Indication, By End-User, By Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Bayer Ag., Eli Lily and Company., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis Ag, and Pfizer Inc. Key Market Opportunities Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Various Types of Cancer

Increasing Demand for Cost-Efficient Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/monoclonal-antibodies-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global monoclonal antibodies market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The presence of prominent leading businesses in the sector, including Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Eli Lilly and Company, and Mylan N.V., is a crucial factor driving the growth of the monoclonal antibodies market. The considerable expansion of the North American market is also largely attributed to the high demand for biologics, increased genomics R&D, the introduction of technologically cutting-edge genetic platforms like next-generation sequencing, and the rising prevalence of cancer in this region. This is primarily due to increased market expansion caused by more significant blockbuster mAb approval for numerous applications and increased patient and physician awareness of the benefits of monoclonal antibodies (mAb) therapy.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%, generating USD 1,44,124.70 million during the forecast period. Pharmaceuticals containing monoclonal antibodies are projected to be more popular throughout the forecast period. Leading firms, including GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, NOVARTIS AG, AstraZeneca plc, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, and Sanofi S.A., are anticipated to maintain their market dominance. Monoclonal antibodies are increasingly being used to treat chronic illnesses, which positively impacts the market's expansion. This is due to the European Commission's ongoing efforts to establish strategies for using monoclonal antibodies to treat infectious diseases. For instance, to develop and market UCB0107, an investigational monoclonal antibody therapy, Union Chimique Belge (UCB), a biopharmaceutical company, entered into a license arrangement with Roche and Genentech. This medicine is used by people with Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

Key Highlights

The global monoclonal antibodies market size is projected to reach USD 3,90,581.80 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 3,90,581.80 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the source , the global monoclonal antibodies market is bifurcated into murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. The human segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.00% during the forecast period.

, the global monoclonal antibodies market is bifurcated into murine, chimeric, humanized, and human. The human segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on indication , the global monoclonal antibodies market is bifurcated into cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, and others. The cancer segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

, the global monoclonal antibodies market is bifurcated into cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, and others. The cancer segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global monoclonal antibodies market is bifurcated into hospitals, research institutes, and others. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period.

, the global monoclonal antibodies market is bifurcated into hospitals, research institutes, and others. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global monoclonal antibodies market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

The global monoclonal antibodies market’s major key players are

Abbott Laboratories Amgen Inc. AstraZeneca Plc. Bayer Ag. Eli Lily and Company GlaxoSmithKline PLC Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co., Inc. Novartis Ag Pfizer Inc.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market/request-sample





Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market: Segmentation

By Source

Murine

Chimeric

Humanized

Human

By Indication

Cancer

Autoimmune Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Microbial Diseases

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Research Institutes

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market Introduction By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value U.S. By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value U.K. By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value China By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value UAE By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value Brazil By Source Introduction Source By Value Murine By Value Chimeric By Value Humanized By Value Human By Value By Indication Introduction Indication By Value Cancer By Value Autoimmune Diseases By Value Inflammatory Diseases By Value Infectious Diseases By Value Microbial Diseases By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Hospitals By Value Research Institutes By Value Others By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Monoclonal Antibodies Market Share By Manufacturers Monoclonal Antibodies Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Abbott Laboratories Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Amgen Inc. AstraZeneca Plc. Bayer Ag. Eli Lily And Company. GlaxoSmithKline PLC Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co.Inc. Novartis Ag Pfizer Inc. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/monoclonal-antibodies-market/toc





Market News

In February 2022, Amgen provided an overview of its growth strategy through 2030, a time frame in which the company anticipates serving significantly more patients globally than it does at the moment, both with its current portfolio of marketed medicines and with the numerous new drugs it is advancing through its pipeline.





News Media

Global Biologics Market Size Worth USD 506 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 4%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Bioreactors Market : Information by Product Type (Single-Use and Reusable), Molecule (Monoclonal Antibodies, Vaccines), and Region- Forecast till 2031

Monoclonal Antibodies Market : Information by Source (Murine, Chimeric, Humanized, Human), Indication (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases), End-User (Hospitals), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Plasma Therapy Market : Information by Type (Leukocyte-Rich PRP), Source (Autologous ), Application (Orthopedic), End-User (Research Institution), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Cancer Immunotherapy Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market : Information by Drug Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Immunomodulators), Service Type (Target Identification), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Cancer Biologics Market : Information by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Growth Factor, Blood and Blood Products, Vaccines, Toxoids and Others), and Regions— Forecast Period 2020–2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com