Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.56 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instant tea premix is a quick-brewing alternative to regular tea. This tea is highly favored in offices due to its ease of handling and preparation and its role in controlling blood sugar levels. Instant tea premixes are easy-to-make drinks made from powder, milk, or water that boost metabolism and keep you hydrated for a long time.





Increasing Focus on Calorie Reduction by Various Companies Drives the Global Market

Businesses are putting a lot of effort into reducing calories and developing wholesome, low-calorie premixes with added vitamins and proteins to quicken metabolism. For instance, Starbucks Corp., one of the major players in the beverage industry, offers a variety of VIA instant ready brew drinks, including instant very berry hibiscus and vanilla latte, both of which have only 50 calories in them. As a result, businesses' increased emphasis on producing low-calorie beverages helps to expand the market.

Introduction of Fresh Flavors Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The introduction of organic and herbal products has drawn a sizable consumer base, which is expected to spur market expansion. Examples include instant tulsi tea, mint tea, hibiscus tea, turmeric herbal tea, and tea made with other plants. These have a delicious flavor and excellent quality, which appeal to tea drinkers. To increase sales, companies are introducing new flavors of instant tea due to the rise in tea lovers eager to try new varieties, which is expected to create opportunities for market growth over the forecast period.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.56 billion by 2030 CAGR 6.6% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Foam, Product Type, Distribution Channels Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Ito En Ltd., The Republic of Tea Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Tata Global Beverages, Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc, Pepsico Inc., Unilever, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, Nestle S.A. Key Market Opportunities Untouched Emerging Markets Key Market Drivers Increasing Focus on Calorie Reduction by Various Companies

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global instant tea premix consumption market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The region is anticipated to grow the fastest due to the high prevalence of instant tea consumption, the variety of teas offered, and the number of customers. Additionally, the medicinal and health benefits of the region's herbs draw customers. In North America, tea has long been the most popular beverage. The largest market for instant tea premixes and one of the largest tea importers in the world are both in the United States. Customers in this region are more interested in health-conscious products like functional food and beverages due to changing lifestyles. Instead of alcoholic beverages, consumers are more concerned with a sustainable food supply and healthier alternatives. The increased consumption of tea products has increased the demand for instant tea premixes.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%, generating USD 775.35 million during the forecast period. People in Europe are turning to organic products as consumer preferences for a pesticide-free diet have grown, which supports market growth. Europe has historically been one of the top tea-consuming regions in the world. Turkey, Ireland, and the UK are the top three countries for tea consumption, making tea the most popular beverage in Europe. Market expansion is significantly aided by rising consumer demand for healthier food and beverage options. Black tea is the most popular type in European countries. In addition, green tea and herbal teas are gaining popularity in the European market due to their alleged health benefits.

Key Highlights

The global instant tea premix consumption market size is expected to reach USD 2.56 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on foam , the global instant tea premix consumption market is bifurcated into powder, paste, and granules. The power segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

, the global instant tea premix consumption market is bifurcated into powder, paste, and granules. The power segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on product type , the global instant tea premix consumption market is bifurcated into cardamom tea premix, ginger tea premix, masala tea premix, lemon tea premix, and lemon grass tea premix. The cardamom tea premix segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

, the global instant tea premix consumption market is bifurcated into cardamom tea premix, ginger tea premix, masala tea premix, lemon tea premix, and lemon grass tea premix. The cardamom tea premix segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel , the global instant tea premix consumption market is bifurcated into supermarkets/Hypermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and e-commerce. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

, the global instant tea premix consumption market is bifurcated into supermarkets/Hypermarkets, specialty stores, discount stores, convenience stores, and e-commerce. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global instant tea premix consumption market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Ito En Ltd. The Republic of Tea Inc. The Coca-Cola Company Tata Global Beverages Keurig Green Mountain Inc. Dunkin Brands Group Inc Pepsico Inc. Unilever Wagh Bakri Tea Group Nestle S.A.





Global Instant Tea Premix Consumption Market: Segmentation

By Foam

Powder

Paste

Granules

By Product Type

Cardamom Tea Premix

Ginger Tea Premix

Masala Tea Premix

Lemon Tea Premix

Lemon Grass Tea Premix

By Distribution Channels

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In November 2022, Layn Natural Ingredients launched an “instant tea” extract. A straightforward water extraction process is used to create the tea extract powders, helping preserve flavor and functionality.





