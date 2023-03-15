SiC wafer Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.94 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon carbide epitaxial wafers are made by placing multi-micrometer thick single silicon carbide crystal layers on top of a polished wafer. Precision control of thickness, doping, and defect density is necessary to create high-yielding power devices from a semiconductor fabrication facility. High temperature, radiation resistance, and short-wavelength optoelectronic applications typically use silicon carbide-based devices. Research facilities and businesses that make small- and large-scale semiconductor devices have used SiC wafers extensively. Global demand for high-performance semiconductors and the rise in innovative end-user applications are two key factors driving the silicon carbide epitaxial wafer market.





Increasing Market Share of Electric Vehicles and the Trend towards High-voltage EV ArchitecturesDrives the Global Market

In the United States, there were more than three times as many publicly accessible charging stations in 2020 as there were in 2015, when there were fewer than 32,000 of them, according to IEA data. According to IEA estimates, the number might rise from 800,000 to 1.7 million by the decade's end, depending on governmental actions. The automotive industry's shift toward high-voltage EV platforms has been pushed by the need for electric vehicles (EVs) with quicker charging periods and longer ranges. Important manufacturers have introduced vehicles with 800 V-setting architectures, including the Porsche Taycan, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Audi Q6 e-Tron.

The rise in EV adoption and the shift to high-voltage 800 V EV layouts are expected to increase demand for silicon carbide (SiC) wafers in the global automotive market. More than 20,000 copies of Porsche's high-end Taycan EV, the first car from a major automaker with an 800 V battery, were delivered. A supplier, Delphi Technologies, announced in September 2020 that it would give 800 V inverters to a manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles. The supply deal will take effect in 2024 throughout the manufacturer's EV lineup.

Increasing Demand for SiC Wafers in Power Electronics Switches and LED Lighting Devices due to their High Thermal Conductivity Creates Tremendous Opportunities

In the production process, particular SiC wafers and substrates are made, and then SiC-based power semiconductors are processed in a fab. Many SiC-based power semiconductors are used in power electronics, which convert and control the flow of electricity in systems. Power electronics play a critical role in the global electrical grid. Computers, renewable energy (solar, wind), industry (motor drives), and transportation (cars, trains) all make use of the approach (power supplies). The creation of LEDs is another application for SiC. Power electronics transform or convert alternating and direct currents.

The electrification of the transportation infrastructure is also driving the market shift to SiC-based power electronics, a wide-bandgap semiconductor that makes power electronics more minor, more efficient, and at a lower overall system-level cost of ownership than advanced silicon-based devices. SiC semiconductors are also rising in popularity due to their advantages. Many companies focus on developing SiC power semiconductors to keep up with the surging demand. Recently, Bosch has begun mass-producing SiC power semiconductors.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.94 billion by 2031 CAGR 15.3% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Wafer Size, Applications, End-User Industry Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Wolfspeed Inc., II-VI Incorporated, Dow, STMicroelectronics (Norstel AB), Showa Denko KK, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, SK Siltron Co. Ltd, SiCrystal GmbH, TankeBlue Co. Ltd, Semiconductor Wafer Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Demand for SiC Wafers in Power Electronics Switches and LED Lighting Devices Key Market Drivers Increasing Market Share of Electric Vehicles and the Trend towards High-voltage EV Architectures

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. In terms of semiconductor manufacture, design, and research, North America is at the forefront of adopting new technologies. The development of the SiC wafer market in North America is strongly correlated with the growth of end-user industries like automotive, energy, IT and telecommunications, military and aerospace, and consumer electronics. Silicon carbide technology has the potential to revolutionize the energy industry and inspire regional companies to make new product investments. Since GaN on Silicon Carbide is an appealing technology, players concentrate on developing new products. Even though Canada can be regarded as lacking a substantial electronics and semiconductor industry, the area boasts a sizable market for goods that utilize or contain semiconductors.

Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period. Europe is a significant innovator and user of modern technology and is also the location of some of the world's most important tech hubs. The market is growing since more modern technologies and semiconductors are being adopted by many industries. Since international businesses supply regional firms with essential parts and wafers, the market in the area is further strengthened. Europe, one of the critical auto markets, produces a sizable amount of the world's automobiles. According to the ACEA, the region has more than 19.2 million cars, vans, trucks, and buses yearly. The fact that foreign businesses are supplying vital parts and wafers to local companies further supports the area's market. For instance, a supply agreement for a wide range of silicon carbide materials (SiC), including epitaxy, was inked by the Japanese wafer manufacturer Showa Denko KK and the German semiconductor business Infineon Technologies AG. With more base materials available, Infineon Technologies AG was able to address the rising demand for SiC-based products.

Key Highlights

The global SiC wafer market size is projected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.30% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on wafer size, the global SiC wafer market is bifurcated into 2-, 3-, 4-inch, 6-inch, 8-, and 12-inch. The 2-, 3-, and 4-inch segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global SiC wafer market is bifurcated into power, radio frequency (RF), and other applications. The power segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user industry, the global SiC wafer market is bifurcated into telecom and communications, electric vehicles (EVs), photovoltaic/power supply/energy storage, industrial (ups and motor drives, etc.), and other end-user industries. The telecom and communications segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant revenue contributor and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Wolfspeed Inc. II-VI Incorporated Dow STMicroelectronics (Norstel AB) Showa Denko KK Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd SK Siltron Co. Ltd SiCrystal GmbH TankeBlue Co. Ltd Semiconductor Wafer Inc.





Global SiC Wafer Market: Segmentation

By Wafer Size

2, 3, and 4-inch

6-inch

8 and 12-inch

By Applications

Power

Radio Frequency (RF)

Other Applications

By End-User Industry

Telecom and Communications

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Photovoltaic/Power Supply/Energy Storage

Industrial (UPS and Motor Drives, etc.)

Other End-user Industries

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In March 2022, II-VI Incorporated acceleratedinvestment in Silicon Carbide Substrate and Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing with Large-Scale Factory Expansions in Pennsylvania and Sweden.

II-VI Incorporated acceleratedinvestment in Silicon Carbide Substrate and Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing with Large-Scale Factory Expansions in Pennsylvania and Sweden. In April 2022, Wolfspeedopened the World's Largest 200mm Silicon Carbide Fab, Enabling highly anticipated device production.





