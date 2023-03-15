California Hydrogen Leadership Summit 2023 to Focus on Policy for Decarbonization, Air Quality, and Energy Resilience

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the second annual California Hydrogen Leadership Summit (CHLS) today announced the major topics to be discussed at CHLS 2023. The program will explore how California policymakers can accelerate production, delivery, storage, and use of hydrogen to achieve California’s decarbonization, economic development and grid reliability goals. The in-person event will be held June 19-20, 2023, at the Sheraton Grand Sacramento Hotel in Downtown Sacramento, California.

Hydrogen’s role as a climate friendly energy carrier is seen as a game changer for utility power generation, grid resiliency, hard-to-decarbonize heavy industry, clean transportation, air quality in disadvantaged communities, and more. The summit is focused on the steps policy makers can take to support hydrogen development, as supportive regulations and incentives are key to accelerating the state’s hydrogen future.

One of the hot issues to be discussed will be how hydrogen and fuel cells can help transportation industry stakeholders to meet the requirements of the upcoming Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) rule, which will require commercial truck fleets to transition to zero-emissions on an accelerated timeline. Medium- and heavy-duty fuel cell vehicles are seen by many as essential to ensure that range and weight sensitive trucking applications can participate in the transition to zero tailpipe emissions. The California Air Resources Board is expected to adopt the ACF rule this spring, prior to the summit.

The summit is organized by the state’s largest and most diverse hydrogen trade association, the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and leading clean energy and transportation consulting firm, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA).

“California officials will connect with experts and implementers participating in the Summit to learn how hydrogen support strategies can accelerate progress towards the state’s sustainability goals,” said Katrina Fritz, Executive Director of CHBC. “Policymakers now recognize that hydrogen addresses many of our most pressing challenges, and this event will enable a shift from awareness to greater action.”

“Hydrogen is again in the spotlight in Sacramento, especially with CARB’s anticipated regulation that will immediately impact commercial fleets,” said Cliff Gladstein, founding president of GNA. “It’s important that California lawmakers meet the industry pioneers who are ready with clean hydrogen solutions, and the Summit will bring together stakeholders to collaboratively drive policy action and beneficial projects.”

The summit convenes state and local decision-makers and hydrogen and fuel cell industry specialists to review the development priorities for 2023 and the policies, programs, and incentives needed to accelerate the markets of this critical decarbonization pathway. Featured speakers include leaders from California’s legislature, public agencies, businesses, and academia, who will identify the steps needed to increase the use of hydrogen and related technologies and explore the policy mechanisms the state can deploy to facilitate hydrogen commercialization.

This year’s panel topics include:

Hydrogen to decarbonize California’s energy systems across the value chain

Hydrogen for reliable and resilient electrical grids

Building successful hydrogen projects with a focus on financing and investment

Federal hydrogen investment through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA & Hydrogen Hubs) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)

Meeting California’s zero emission transportation goals with hydrogen

Hydrogen at the local and regional level with a focus on CARB’s Advanced Clean Fleets rule.

Participants will include:

Legislators and staff

Public agency staff

Energy experts and energy supply stakeholders, including hydrogen and fuel cell experts

Industry stakeholders seeking decarbonization strategies

Environmental justice and environmental NGO stakeholders

Transportation stakeholders and operators.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. To register or learn more, visit www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

About the California Hydrogen Leadership Summit

The Summit brings together policymakers, public agencies, business leaders, and stakeholders from the hydrogen, bioenergy, solar, wind, fuel cell, utilities, and transportation industries, as well as other participants, to inform California policymakers on the economic and environmental benefits of hydrogen. Set for June 19-20, 2023, the Summit is expected to assemble 350+ attendees from across the public and private sectors. It is co-produced by the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) and Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), who together have 50+ years of experience advocating for hydrogen and organizing clean energy conferences. The CHBC is comprised of over 140 organizations involved in the business of hydrogen, united to commercialize hydrogen in all market sectors to achieve California’s climate, air quality, and decarbonization goals. GNA is the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low-emission and alternative fuel vehicle technologies, infrastructure, and fuels. Learn more at www.CAhydrogenleadershipsummit.com.

