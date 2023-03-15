Hello Pets purchase 10 BAYC within its $6M expansion fund for NFT and Metaverse

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hello Pets announced that they have bought 10 Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs (BAYC #6966, BAYC #6280, BAYC #5245, BAYC #4421, BAYC #5914, BAYC #7350, BAYC #2045, BAYC #9538, BAYC #1522, BAYC #6933) as the first step of their newly established $6M fund to develop and strengthen their Metaverse ecosystem.

Hello Pets is aiming to build an open entertainment ecosystem and become the ‘Disney’ in Web3. Benefiting from the NFT world’s IP licensing mechanism, they are able to not only create content using their own characters, but also a variety of other NFT characters by directly buying them from the market.



They will incorporate the purchased NFTs into their various products, including movies, metaverse, games, AR/VR applications, Lego-like toys, fashion, and many more. They believe this approach will result in richer and more captivating content in various Hello Pets products that appeals to a broader audience. They will keep buying more Blue Chip NFTs as well as excellent content creating teams to strengthen their ecosystem.





Within the $6M fund, they also plan to invest and acquire a few high-quality Metaverse and game teams to build the ecosystem together, and make it synergetic with all their products. This will accelerate their vision to construct an open NFT paradise, where communities are able to play games, edit scenes, create 3D content, and build their own Metaverse games in an easy way; NFT holders and artists are invited to create cool NFT avatars together; partners and brands are welcome to join them and enrich the ecosystem.

Hello Pets - to be the ‘Disney’ in Web3: https://hellopets.medium.com/4aabcb54a42a



Contact Person - Acacia Haynes

Email ID - Meow@hellopets.world

Website: https://www.hellopets.world/



Twitter: https://twitter.com/HelloPetsLabs



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HelloPetsLabs

Discord: https://discord.gg/hellopets





