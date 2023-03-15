Superior Group of Companies Reports Fourth Quarter Results

SEMINOLE, Fla., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) (the “Company”), today announced its fourth quarter results for 2022.



– Total Sales Increased 5% Over Prior Year Quarter to $149 Million –

– Net Income of $2 Million, versus $4 Million in Prior Year Quarter –

– Adjusted Net Loss of ($0.9) Million, versus Adjusted Net Income of $5 Million in Prior Year Quarter –

– Adjusted EBITDA of $3 Million, versus $8 Million in Prior Year Quarter –

– Provides Initial 2023 Guidance –

Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter, net sales increased 5% to $148.6 million compared to fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $142.0 million. Net income was $2.2 million or $0.14 per diluted share compared to net income of $4.4 million or $0.27 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

During the fourth quarter, the Company realized a pre-tax, non-operating gain on the sale of its corporate office of $3.4 million. Also, in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a pre-tax, non-cash settlement charge related to the termination of its defined benefit pension plans of $0.9 million.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes the above items in 2022 and 2021, net loss was ($0.9) million or ($0.06) per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to net income of $5.0 million or $0.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $8.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The fourth quarter of 2022 adjusted results include a $6 million incremental pre-tax non-cash inventory write-down primarily related to the Company’s Healthcare Apparel segment.

“We generated solid fourth quarter sales results at the high end of our guidance despite the still subdued economic backdrop, generating year-over-year growth in both our Branded Products and Contact Center segments, while the Healthcare Apparel market remained soft,” said Michael Benstock, Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the incremental inventory write-down for Healthcare Apparel, SGC generated positive adjusted EBITDA. Looking ahead to 2023, we are optimistic that business conditions should gradually improve throughout the year for Healthcare Apparel and momentum will build during the year for Branded Products. Contact Centers will continue producing double digit top line growth. The end result should be solid full-year financial performance for SGC, driven by significant growth in the back half of the year. Our proven strategy is to tap into the emerging opportunities across all three of our diversified businesses, while maintaining focus on driving free cash flow, improving our net leverage position and prudently investing in longer-term growth opportunities. Our Board’s latest quarterly dividend approval reflects our favorable growth prospects as our entire team strives to enhance long-term shareholder value.”

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

2023 Full-Year Outlook

The Company is forecasting full year 2023 sales to be $585 million to $595 million versus 2022 sales of $579 million. For the full year 2023, the Company is forecasting earnings per share to be $0.92 to $0.97, compared to $0.62 adjusted earnings per share in 2022.

Comparative figures are as follows:

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 148,613 $ 142,026 $ 578,831 $ 536,986 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 103,805 98,027 385,472 350,972 Selling and administrative expenses 44,322 37,984 176,320 142,060 Goodwill impairment charge - - 45,918 - Intangible assets impairment charge - - 5,581 - Other periodic pension costs 532 458 2,116 1,786 Pension plan termination charge - 876 - 7,821 Interest expense 2,218 295 4,894 1,220 150,877 137,640 620,301 503,859 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 3,435 - 3,435 - Income (loss) before taxes on income 1,171 4,386 (38,035 ) 33,127 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,023 ) (3 ) (6,065 ) 3,687 Net income (loss) $ 2,194 $ 4,389 $ (31,970 ) $ 29,440 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.14 $ 0.28 $ (2.03 ) $ 1.91 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.27 $ (2.03 ) $ 1.83 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Basic 15,841,296 15,572,112 15,764,859 15,438,849 Diluted 16,075,494 16,185,213 15,764,859 16,091,070 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.54 $ 0.46

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,722 $ 8,935 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $7,622 and $6,393, respectively 104,813 107,053 Accounts receivable - other 3,326 5,546 Inventories 124,976 120,555 Contract assets 52,980 38,018 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,166 19,162 Total current assets 317,983 299,269 Property, plant and equipment, net 51,392 49,690 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,113 8,246 Deferred tax asset 10,718 - Intangible assets, net 55,753 60,420 Goodwill - 39,434 Other assets 11,982 13,186 Total assets $ 456,941 $ 470,245 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,060 $ 52,340 Other current liabilities 38,646 38,989 Current portion of long-term debt 3,750 15,286 Current portion of acquisition-related contingent liabilities 736 4,507 Total current liabilities 85,192 111,122 Long-term debt 151,567 100,845 Long-term pension liability 12,864 15,420 Long-term acquisition-related contingent liabilities 2,245 2,569 Long-term operating lease liabilities 3,936 3,729 Deferred tax liability - 359 Other long-term liabilities 8,538 9,211 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value - authorized 300,000 shares (none issued) - - Common stock, $.001 par value - authorized 50,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding - 16,376,683 and 16,127,505 shares, respectively 16 16 Additional paid-in capital 72,615 69,351 Retained earnings 122,979 163,836 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Pensions (1,113 ) (4,577 ) Cash flow hedges - 47 Foreign currency translation adjustment (1,898 ) (1,683 ) Total shareholders’ equity 192,599 226,990 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 456,941 $ 470,245

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ (31,970 ) $ 29,440 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,004 9,291 Goodwill impairment charge 45,918 - Intangible assets impairment charge 5,581 - Inventory write-downs 13,569 2,771 Provision for bad debts - accounts receivable 2,891 2,260 Share-based compensation expense 4,289 4,010 Deferred income tax benefit (12,352 ) (2,724 ) Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,435 ) - Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (450 ) 2,936 Change in fair value of written put options (1,565 ) - Pension plan termination charge - 7,821 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition of businesses: Accounts receivable 680 (2,575 ) Accounts receivable - other 1,347 (4,189 ) Contract assets (15,092 ) 1,212 Inventories (15,898 ) (24,524 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,225 (7,852 ) Other assets 1,858 (2,325 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (14,614 ) 1,007 Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (3,346 ) (4,221 ) Long-term pension liability 2,190 1,951 Other long-term liabilities (434 ) 2,791 Net cash provided by operating activities (2,604 ) 17,080 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property, plant and equipment (11,018 ) (17,696 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 4,795 - Acquisition of businesses (11,202 ) (16,434 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,425 ) (34,130 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings of debt 332,143 250,608 Repayment of debt (292,773 ) (223,025 ) Debt issuance costs (869 ) - Payment of cash dividends (8,653 ) (7,237 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent liabilities (1,416 ) (1,641 ) Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 728 2,703 Tax withholdings on vesting of restricted shares and performance based shares and on exercise of stock rights (314 ) (584 ) Tax benefit from vesting of acquisition-related restricted stock - 171 Common stock reacquired and retired - - Net cash provided by financing activities 28,846 20,995 Effect of currency exchange rates on cash (30 ) (182 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,787 3,763 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of year 8,935 5,172 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of year $ 17,722 $ 8,935

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except shares and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ 2,194 $ 4,389 $ (31,970 ) $ 29,440 Interest expense 2,218 295 4,894 1,220 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,023 ) (3 ) (6,065 ) 3,687 Depreciation and amortization 3,500 2,572 13,004 9,291 Goodwill impairment charge - - 45,918 - Intangible assets impairment charge - - 5,581 - Pension plan termination charge - 876 - 7,821 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,435 ) - (3,435 ) - Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 3,454 $ 8,129 $ 27,927 $ 51,459 Net income (loss) $ 2,194 $ 4,389 $ (31,970 ) $ 29,440 Adjustment for items: Goodwill impairment charge - - 45,918 - Intangible assets impairment charge - - 5,581 - Pension plan termination charge - 876 - 7,821 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (3,435 ) - (3,435 ) - Tax impact of adjustments(2) 324 (226 ) (6,061 ) (2,636 ) Adjusted net income (loss)(3) $ (917 ) $ 5,039 $ 10,033 $ 34,625 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.14 $ 0.27 $ (2.03 ) $ 1.83 Adjustment for items, after-tax, per diluted share (0.20 ) 0.04 2.65 0.32 Diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share(3) $ (0.06 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.62 $ 2.15 Weighted average shares outstanding during the period: Diluted, as reported 16,075,494 16,185,213 15,764,859 16,091,070 Diluted, as adjusted(4) 15,841,296 16,185,213 16,165,240 16,091,070

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined as net income (loss) excluding interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, impairment charges and the other items described in the following sentence. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure of operating performance because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare the Company’s core operating results from period to period by (i) removing the impact of the Company’s capital structure (interest expense from outstanding debt), (ii) tax consequences, (iii) asset base (depreciation and amortization), (iv) the non-cash charges from the termination of the Company’s pension plans and the goodwill and intangible asset impairments and (v) gains or losses on sale of non-operating property, plant and equipment. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to monitor operating results and to evaluate the performance of its business. In addition, the compensation committee has used Adjusted EBITDA in evaluating certain components of executive compensation, including performance-based annual incentive programs. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income (loss), cash flows from operating activities or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. The items excluded to calculate Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing the Company’s results of operations. The presentation of the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may change from time to time, including as a result of changed business conditions, new accounting pronouncements or otherwise. If the presentation changes, the Company undertakes to disclose any change between periods and the reasons underlying that change. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure of another company because other entities may not calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner.

(2) The tax impact of adjustments includes the tax effect of each separate adjustment based on the statutory tax rate for the jurisdiction(s) in which the adjustment was taxable or deductible, and the tax effect of items that relate to tax specific financial transactions.

(3) Adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share, which are non-GAAP measures, are defined as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share, excluding the impacts of impairment and pension plan termination charges. Management believes adjusted net income (loss) and diluted adjusted net income (loss) per share provides useful information to investors because it allows management, investors and others to evaluate and compare our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of impairment and pension plan termination charges that are not reflective of our core business.

(4) Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net income per share includes shares of common stock of 400,381 for the year ended December 31, 2022. These shares were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted net income (loss) per share, as the Company recognized a net loss their inclusion would have been antidilutive. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used to calculate diluted adjusted net loss per share excludes shares of common stock of 234,198 for the three months ended December 31, 2022, as the Company recognized an adjusted net loss their inclusion would have been antidilutive.