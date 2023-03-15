Genius Group Announces Strategic Partnership with Swiss School of Business and Management to launch International DBA

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Group Limited (NYSE American: GNS) (“Genius Group” or the “Company”), a leading entrepreneur edtech and education group, and its subsidiary GeniusU, announces the launch of its International Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program in strategic partnership with Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM).



SSBM is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP), and through this partnership, Genius Group will now be offering what it believes to be one of the highest postgraduate degrees in academic management education, with a focus on entrepreneurship. This association is aligned with Genius Group’s lifelong learning vision on empowering professional and personal success for all students seeking to build their entrepreneurial careers.

The program has specialization in over 12 domains including Data Science, Machine Learning and Business Analytics as well as adoption of Artificial Intelligence and exponential growth strategies. It is targeted at senior working professionals who want to fast track to the C-Suite with entrepreneurial skills. The DBA program has a blend of online learning combined with thesis support from dedicated thesis supervisors from SSBM, Geneva. The faculty comprises industry experts and academic centres such as the University of Rome, University of Florence, University of St. Gallen and Penn State.

This ACBSP accredited, 24 months International DBA program will feature global thought leaders and New York Times bestselling authors in entrepreneurship, leadership and technology including Peter Diamandis, Salim Ismail and Roger Hamilton. The launch of this program and partnership follows on from Genius Group’s previously announced strategic partnerships on February 27, 2023 in relation to the launch of the Genius University Global Entrepreneur Program, including an MBA from the California Business School, awarded by UAV, and an Entrepreneur Certificate awarded by Genius University.

Roger Hamilton, CEO of Genius Group said, “We are excited to partner with Swiss School of Business and Management Geneva to bring this International DBA program to our learners and expand our network of top universities. The business landscape is evolving rapidly, and we have seen a big demand for a new generation of entrepreneurial leadership that is more in tune with the rapid advances in technology we are experiencing. With SSBM’s innovative and unique curriculum, we are excited to offer this program for the next generation of entrepreneurial leaders.”

Ivana Silic, CEO of SSBM Geneva said: “We are thrilled to expand our educational programs with Genius Group to offer educational excellence and our expertise in business education through our innovative cutting-edge technology and our high-quality learning experience.".

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a world leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today’s market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100. For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/

