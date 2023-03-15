RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Announces March 2023 Distribution

TORONTO, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (“RioCan”) (TSX: REI.UN) today announced a distribution of 9 cents per unit for the month of March. The distribution will be payable on April 7, 2023 to unitholders of record as at March 31, 2023.



About RioCan

RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2022, our portfolio is comprised of 193 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 33.6 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 10 development properties. To learn more about us, please visit www.riocan.com.