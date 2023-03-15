Nogin Announces Inspire Me! Home Decor Has Selected Its Commerce-as-a-Service Growth Solution

TUSTIN, Calif., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nogin (NASDAQ: NOGN), a leading provider of innovative Commerce-as-a-Service (“CaaS”), today announced that Inspire Me! Home Decor, a home décor lifestyle brand, has selected Nogin Intelligent Commerce and Shopify Plus as its platform to enable a more streamlined, ecommerce approach and create a world-class shopping experience.



Inspire Me! Home Decor was founded in 2012 by Farah Merhi, who has experienced tremendous growth in her company’s customer base—growth which has been heavily driven by the team’s expertise in leveraging social media platforms to reach more than 10+ million luxury buyers . Through this agreement with Nogin, Merhi and her team are now able to plug into market-leading ecommerce technology, performance-marketing insights, fulfillment support, and customer service, enabling them to maintain their focus on continuing the brand’s social media and product assortment amplification.

“The competition we see in luxury markets, particularly direct-to-consumer, has become so complex that the most successful brands like Inspire Me! Home Decor are turning to Nogin to accelerate growth,” said Shahriyar Rahmati, COO and CFO at Nogin. “We look forward to partnering with Inspire Me! Home Decor to support in building a market-leading ecommerce experience without the cost, complexity, time and risk of a traditional enterprise platform.”

“My passion has always been decorating, styling, designing, and sourcing luxury products for my customers, which was the springboard behind the founding of Inspire Me! Home Decor,” said Farah Merhi, CEO and founder, at Inspire Me! Home Decor. “With the technology and support Nogin will provide, our team will be empowered to scale our business by harnessing all of our creative energy to truly excel in the areas of the business where we have the most impact.”

About Inspire Me! Home Decor

Inspire Me! Home Decor is a home décor lifestyle brand that brings classic, elegant, and glamorous décor into homes around the world. Founded in 2012 by Farah Merhi, Inspire Me! Home Decor began as an Instagram page and has since become the most-followed home décor page on the platform with 7.6 million followers and over 19 million followers across all social media platforms. Inspire Me! Home Decor follows the curation and vision of its founder, embodying Farah’s distinct style and passion for design, and connection to her audience. To learn more, follow Inspire Me! Home Decor on Instagram and TikTok , follow Farah Merhi on Instagram and YouTube , and visit www.inspiremehomedecor.com .

About Nogin

Nogin (Nasdaq: NOGN, NOGNW), the Intelligent Commerce company, provides the world’s leading enterprise-class ecommerce technology and services for brand leaders that need to deliver superior growth with predictable costs and an exceptional online experience. The Nogin Intelligent Commerce technology is a cloud-based ecommerce environment purpose-built for brands selling direct-to-consumer (D2C) and through online channel partners. Nogin frees its customers to focus on their brands while running as much or as little of the infrastructure as they choose. Founded in 2010, Nogin optimizes the entire ecommerce lifecycle for D2C brands, such as bebe, Brookstone, Hurley, and Kenneth Cole, achieving average growth of more than 40% in annual gross merchandise value (GMV) in the first year. To learn more, visit www.nogin.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter at @ Nogincommerce .

