OKX Hackathon Offers $600K+ in Prizes for Innovative dApps on OKX Chain

Google Cloud to co-host the competition, held March 24 to 26 in Santa Clara, CA

Participants will be challenged to build utility-focused dApps for a mainstream audience

Registration is free and open now until March 23 on OKX’s website



VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the second largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the inaugural OKX Hackathon, which will challenge developers to build dApps on OKX Chain, a leading EVM and IBC-compatible blockchain. Co-hosted by Google Cloud, the hackathon will be held on March 24-26 in Santa Clara, California, and will award over $600,000 in prizes.

The OKX Hackathon will challenge builders to construct dApps with utility on OKX Chain, targeting a mainstream audience. Participants will work with a team to conceptualize and build a Web3 project covering various topics related to Web3 development, such as smart contract programming, decentralized storage, identity, and governance.

Hackathon judges include business leaders from OKX, Google Cloud, Github, Gitcoin, Dune, Draper Dragon, and Press Start Capital, among other tech companies and venture firms. Hackathon projects will be evaluated on problem scope, design/UX, smart contract engineering, frontend/backend engineering, and composability.

OKX Managing Director and Head of Global Institutional Lennix Lai said: "As a leader in the blockchain and Web3 space, OKX is excited to co-host this event together with Google Cloud. Hackathons are critical to nurturing talent. They provide a unique opportunity for participants to showcase their creativity and technical knowhow while building practical solutions for a wider mainstream audience. We look forward to seeing the amazing projects that emerge from this hackathon and the impact they will have on the future of our industry."

The OKX Hackathon is free and open to all experience levels and provides the opportunity for both novice and experienced blockchain developers to gain practical experience and connect with peers who share similar interests. Participants will also have access to OKX and industry experts who can offer support, guidance, and answer questions during the event.

The event will end with workshops, keynote speeches, panel discussions, and a demo day, where participants will pitch their ideas and compete for prizes.

Teams of one to four people can register through March 23. For more information, including hackathon rules and eligibility requirements, please visit the OKX Hackathon webpage .

About OKX

OKX is the second largest global crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 ecosystem. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for investors and professional traders everywhere.

OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, visit: okx.com

About OKX Chain

OKX Chain is an EVM- and IBC-compatible L1 built on Cosmos with a focus on true interoperability and maximized performance. At high scalability, developers can build and scale with low gas fees. The OKX Chain ecosystem and infrastructure, including the all-in-one multi-chain Web3 interface, enables a seamless experience for both developers and users.