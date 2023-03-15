Fix-It Right Plumbing Hosts Grand Opening of Adelaide Factory; Recognizes Star Technician

Breakwater, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakwater, Victoria -

Adelaide, South Australia – After a year in the making, Fix-It Right Plumbing is set to host a grand opening of the company's new Adelaide factory.

The new Adelaide factory is located at 8/126 Frederick Street, Welland, near the Adelaide Zoo and the Art Gallery of South Australia in central Adelaide. It will grant South Australia's most trusted plumbing company with greater access to state-of-the-art plumbing equipment and tools that will enable them to provide more comprehensive services to its customers across the region.

The company broke ground on the site in March 2022. Construction has been completed without significant setbacks or delays. This successful project followed the company's headquarters expansion in November 2021 in Victoria.

Furthermore, the company recently held a quarterly meeting recognizing its professional technicians' hard work and dedication. At the February meeting, the company awarded Joseph, recognizing his leadership and significant contributions to the team and the frequency at which customers single out his hard work and expertise.

Joseph is a plumber in Adelaide. Joseph worked as a hotel concierge before training to become a plumber. With ten years of experience, he has become one of the company's go-to technicians. Joseph has a young daughter, and in his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and friends as well as playing poker.

"Joseph is amazing! He was on time and very professional," recent customer Bhavisha K said. "He was patient with me, explained all the problems in detail, and what can be done to fix them, so that it doesn't occur in the future."

Fix-It Right acknowledges Joseph as a core team member and has come to rely on his expertise and excellent instincts. Customers have also recognized his services and professionalism.

In another recent service project, recent customer Rupesh Kumar Verma said, "Joseph is professional and friendly . . . His approach to the problem was excellent. He kept me informed at every stage beforehand and discussed the possible options for the next stage. I would recommend Joseph to anyone who needed plumbing services."

Since 2007, Fix-It Right Plumbing has been one of Australia's most popular and highly-rated professional plumbing companies. The company provides plumbing services to customers in Adelaide, Canberra, Geelong, the Bayside Suburbs, the Northern Suburbs, the Eastern Suburbs, the Western Suburbs, and the Mornington Peninsula in Melbourne.

The company has been focused on maintaining its reputation as a formidable, trusted, and customer-forward company by continually providing quality services. Fix-It Right Plumbing can assist with blocked drains, hot water access, burst pipes, leak detection, dripping taps, and gas leaks. The company offers professional services from a team of trained, qualified, and experienced plumbers, fully stocked service vans, knowledgeable and helpful customer service, upfront pricing, and flexible payment options to help one's home remain well-maintained and comfortable.

For more information about Fix-It Right Plumbing Adelaide, contact the company.



