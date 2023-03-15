TerraForm Power Operating Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power Operating, LLC’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results Webcast and Conference Call on March 20, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with senior management.

These results will be made available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of audited consolidated financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 under “Financials & Filings” prior to the webcast and conference call.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Please pre-register by conference call clicking here

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN. This process will bypass the operator and avoid the queue.

Webcast

Please join and register by webcast by clicking here

About TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC owns and operates a renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe. The company is a controlled affiliate of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. For more information, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors/Media:

Alex Jackson

TerraForm Power Operating, LLC

enquiries@brookfieldrenewable.com