Lawn Mower Batteries Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 5.6% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lawn Mower Batteries Market Is Projected To Grow at a CAGR Of 5.6% During The Forecast Period 2022 To 2030. Lawn mowers, which are used to cut grass and make a flat surface, have batteries built in. On the market, there are mostly two kinds of batteries for lawn mowers: lithium-ion and lead-acid. Some of the biggest things that will drive the lawn mower battery market over the next few years are the demand for improved aesthetic and artistic appeal of commercial and residential properties with grass surfaces and the growing popularity of green roofs in both developing and developed economies. Some things that could hurt the lawn mower battery market are rules about how to take care of batteries and lead contamination. However, as technology improves and more lithium-ion batteries are used in lawn mowers and as the government takes more steps to protect the environment, the demand for lawn mower batteries is likely to rise during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers/Restraints:

In every industry, there are strict rules about using clean and renewable energy, and the international government has set goals for sustainable development that are increasing the demand for lawn mower batteries. Both in the private sector and in the public sector, like in city gardens, governments are pushing for lawn mowers that run on batteries. This is why people want to buy things with batteries, which helps keep the environment clean.

Everyone wants what looks nice and has a lot of green space these days. Patios, gardens, and yards with plants are becoming more and more popular in both homes and businesses in cities and semi-cities. As more families have two incomes, their ability to buy things increases. This is a big reason why people are spending more money to make their homes look better by doing things like landscaping.

Most of the lawn mowers sold around the world are powered by gas. Gas-powered lawn mowers add a lot to pollution and are becoming a threat to clean and sustainable growth in the environment. But lawn mowers that run on batteries are starting to look like a good alternative to gas-powered mowers. Lawn mowers that run on batteries make less pollution, which will make more people want to buy lawn mower batteries. Hybrid lawn mowers are also a big part of the growth of the lawn motor market.

Lawns and gardens get a lot of damage from things like floods, snowfall, etc. It also makes more lawn mower batteries needed because places hit by disasters have to be fixed up and rebuilt.

Regional Outlook:

In 2020, most of the lawn mower batteries that were shipped went to North America, and this is likely to stay the case for the rest of the forecast period. Growing demand for lawn mower batteries in the US and the need for artistic appeal in commercial and residential properties for formal and leisure activities that favour landscaping will be major factors in the growth of the market in this area.

The future of lawnmower batteries in Europe

As people learn more about how important it is to build in a sustainable way, there has been a rise in the number of lawn and garden extensions in both residential and commercial areas. It is important that the government and people work together to stop climate change and global warming to some extent as soon as possible. This makes more people in Europe want to buy batteries for lawn mowers. Germany will sell more batteries than any other country in the area for many years to come.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030. By Type Lead-Acid Batteries, Li-Ion Batteries, Other By Application Residential, Commercial, Other By Companies Marshall Batteries, Trojan Battery Company, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Harris Battery Co Inc., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls International plc., ANHUI UPLUS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Yucell Industry Limited, Yuasa Battery, Inc., and Leoch International Technology Limited Inc Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

Marshall Batteries, Trojan Battery Company, East Penn Manufacturing Co., Harris Battery Co Inc., Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls International plc., ANHUI UPLUS ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Yucell Industry Limited, Yuasa Battery, Inc., and Leoch International Technology Limited Inc, and others.

By Type

Lead-Acid Batteries

Li-Ion Batteries

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

