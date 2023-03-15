Ingestible Sensor Market Is Expected To Grow at a CAGR Of 10.90% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Farmington, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ingestible Sensor Market Size Was Valued At USD 819.0 Million In 2022 And Is Anticipated To Witness A CAGR Of 10.90% From 2023 To 2030. Many medical professionals, like physician's assistants, doctors, and nurses, use ingestible sensors to help them keep an eye on patients and make better diagnoses. These sensors also help the doctors make health plans for these patients that can save their lives.

Sensors that are eaten are taken by mouth. So, they can show doctors and nurses what's really going on inside a patient's body. These sensors don't hurt the patient, and they can be put in place without biopsies or invasive surgeries. Surgical procedures and biopsies that cut into the body hurt, and there is always a chance that an infection will make someone very sick or even kill them.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Technology for health care keeps getting better and better very quickly. This is a big reason why the market for sensors that can be eaten is growing around the world. Another big reason is that more doctors, nurses, and other people who work directly with patients are using medical apps.

Another thing that is making the market for ingestible sensors grow is that COVID-19 has overwhelmed the health care systems in most countries. Because of this, hospitals are too crowded. Not enough beds are always available for all of the new patients (mainly thanks to COVID-19.) Doctors and other health workers are trying to get around this problem by diagnosing and treating patients as often as they can from a distance.

Another thing that is making the global market for ingestible sensors grow is that more and more people in developing countries, especially in the United States, can't afford good health insurance. So, they might not have enough money to pay for expensive, effective, and fancy medical procedures. The next best thing would be to be diagnosed and treated with sensors that can be eaten.

Restraints:

Ingestible sensors are extremely expensive. This is especially true for pills you can swallow. Because of this, they can only be bought by wealthy people or hospitals. This is a big reason why the global market for ingestible sensors isn't growing as quickly as it could.

Opportunities:

COVID- 19 and recent improvements in digital and medical technology have given the market for ingestible sensors all over the world a lot of new opportunities. Many countries are quickly updating their health care infrastructure. Doctors and nurses can now treat and diagnose patients from far away in ways that were unthinkable even a few years ago. Because of this, many companies in the global ingestible sensor market are spending a lot of money on research and development to try to make a new generation of advanced ingestible sensors that can be used in new ways. Also, they will be able to help more people faster and help more of them.

Ingestible sensors have made it easier for doctors and other medical professionals to diagnose and treat people in rural areas that are hard to get to by car.

Regional Outlook:

North America had 44% of the world's market for ingestible sensors in 2021. This was because technology had improved and major manufacturers were located there. Small camera pills, which are used in a lot of these products, were made possible by advances in science and technology. This is likely to help the growth of the region. Also, more research on how smart pills can be used to treat chronic and gastrointestinal diseases is good for the growth of the market.

North America is in the first place, and Europe is in second place. A lot of European companies have put a lot of effort into making new medical devices. This, along with the speed with which new technologies are being used, is helping the European market grow. In Europe, demand is also going up because of things like more people with chronic diseases and better ways to pay for health care.

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes Details Growth Rate CAGR of 10.90% from 2023 to 2030. By Type Sensor, Data recorder, Software, Other By Sensor Type Temperature sensor, Pressure sensor, pH sensor, Image sensor, Other By Application Medical/Healthcare, Sports & Fitness, Other By Companies HQ, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc, Given Imaging, Ltd., Medimetrics Personalized Drug Delivery B.V., Olympus Corporation, MC10, DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, Oracle and Atmo Biosciences, JINSHAN Science & Technology Regions and Countries Covered North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Rest Of the World Base Year 2022 Historical Year 2017 to 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:

HQ, Inc, Proteus Digital Health, Inc., CapsoVision, Inc, Given Imaging, Ltd., Medimetrics Personalized Drug Delivery B.V., Olympus Corporation, MC10, DARÉ BIOSCIENCE, Oracle and Atmo Biosciences, JINSHAN Science & Technology, and others.

By Type

Sensor

Data recorder

Software

Others

By Sensor type

Temperature sensor

Pressure sensor

pH sensor

Image sensor

Others

By Application

Medical/Healthcare

Sports & Fitness

Others

Regions and Countries Covered

North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

(US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America) Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Rest Of the World

