Jeep-like Military Vehicle Market to Reach US$ 5.6 Bn by End of 2031; The 2501 lbs. to 5000 lbs. payload capacity segment held a major share in 2022

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global Jeep-Like Military Vehicles Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2031.

Jeep-like military vehicles have large payload capacity, but are lightweight with the high-mobility feature. Several government agencies are engaging in improvement of their military jeep fleet in terms of missile systems, communication systems, payload capacity, crew-carrying capacity, size, and others in order to stay updated in case of national emergencies. This is likely to propel jeep-like military vehicle market development during the forecast period.



Increase in military and defense expenditure in emerging economies is a major factor augmenting the global jeep-like military vehicle market growth. Heavy deployment of military equipment and troops increases the need for vehicles for transport purposes.

This is projected to augment the global jeep-like military vehicle market during the forecast period. Therefore, increase in need for military vehicles with higher payload capacity is expected to propel market expansion during the forecast period.

According to TMR report, the global jeep-like military vehicle market was valued at US$ 4.3 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 5.6 Bn by the end of 2031.

Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85435

(Use Corporate Mail Id for Quick Response)

Key Findings of Study

Advent of Hybrid and Electric-operated Vehicles: Rise in demand for bulletproof vehicles in the defense sector is a major factor augmenting the need for jeep-like military vehicles. Furthermore, increase in adoption of unmanned vehicles with advanced automotive base, such as hybrid or electric-powered including BEV, HEV, and PHEV, are anticipated to bolster market development in the next few years.

Increase in Expenditure on Strengthening National Defense: Several countries are investing significantly in advanced vehicles to strengthen their defense systems. Instances of multiple cross-border disputes among small and large nations has compelled governments to adopt top notch vehicles and defense mechanisms for security purposes.

Key Drivers

Rise in adoption of unmanned combat military vehicles is projected to boost market growth

Increase in demand for hybrid and electric vehicles in the defense and military sector is expected to accelerate industry growth

Surge in demand for military vehicles for both marine as well as land operations is projected to propel market development



Buy this Premium Research Report (257 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85435<ype=S

Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in research & development activities for building advanced vehicle designs. These can be used in ISR or border patrolling as well as enhanced maritime functions. Rise in expenditure on improving national security augments the need to add jeep-like military vehicles, thereby creating business opportunities for the regional market for jeep-like military vehicles in the forecast period. Increase in defense budgets in developing countries and rise in initiatives by national governments to strengthen their defense & security sectors are projected drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

is anticipated to account for dominant market share during the forecast period. This is ascribed to increase in research & development activities for building advanced vehicle designs. These can be used in ISR or border patrolling as well as enhanced maritime functions. Rise in expenditure on improving national security augments the need to add jeep-like military vehicles, thereby creating business opportunities for the regional market for jeep-like military vehicles in the forecast period. Increase in defense budgets in developing countries and rise in initiatives by national governments to strengthen their defense & security sectors are projected drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The market in Europe is likely to experience significant growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to rise in demand for jeep-like vehicles among law enforcement agencies and armed forces.

Key Players

Prominent players in the global jeep-like military vehicle market are

Volkswagen AG,

URO Vehiculos Especiales S.A.,

Toyota,

Thales Group,

Renault,

Mercedes-Benz,

Mahindra Emirates Vehcile Armoring FZ LLC (MEVA),

Lockhead Martin Corporation,

IVECO Defence Vehciles,

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing,

General Dynamics Land Systems,

Elbit Systems,

BAE Systems, and AM General LLC.



Budget constraints? Contact us for special Pricing:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=85435



Jeep-like Military Vehicle Market Segmentation

Payload Capacity

Less than 1000 lbs.

1001 lbs. to 2500 lbs.

2501 lbs. to 5000 lbs.



Defense Vehicle Application

Armored

Soft-skin/Non-armored

Propulsion

Electric

Conventional

Mobility

Wheeled

Tracked

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Russia & CIS

Spain

Japan

China

India

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Brazil

Mexico

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com